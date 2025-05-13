10 Best Action Anime Based on Seinen Manga

Action anime sometimes has a tendency to be a bit… silly. It’s understandable, as the biggest action franchises, like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Fire Force, are all based on shonen manga, which are aimed at 10 to 19-year-olds. But what about those action anime that take a much darker and more sophisticated approach to storytelling? For that, there’s seinen. Targeted at anyone between the ages of 18 and 40, the seinen label allows artists to tell darker stories with far more brutal action.

While seinen anime comes alongside its own set of genre tropes like morally gray characters, a whole new level of fan service, and often, but not always, an edgier veneer, there are many faces to it as a whole. If you’re looking to get your action fix, but want a show that won’t pull any punches, here are the 10 best anime based on seinen manga.

1) Gantz

Gonzo

Is Gantz one of the original isekai anime? Maybe. Is it one of the darkest and bloodiest shows on this list? Absolutely. Kicking off with a blood-soaked bang, Gantz follows two teenagers who are transported to a mysterious apartment following their untimely deaths. Inside the apartment is nothing but a creepy black sphere that forces them to participate in a gruesome game hunting aliens.

For many, Gantz is one of the defining seinen series. Based on the manga by Hiroya Oku, Gantz is a must-watch for any newbie seinen fan or anyone looking for a dose of no-holds-barred violence, with a compelling and mind-bending mystery.

2) Blade of the Immortal

Liden

Whether Blade of the Immortal counts as a manga or a graphic novel is up for debate. But, honestly, who cares? The story is phenomenal, the action is amazing, and it features all the trademarks of a seinen series, so we’re going to count it. Written by Hiroaki Samura, the manga was first published in 1993 and has been printed in English in beautiful hardback and paperback versions.

The historical action series has been turned into an anime twice, although many believe the more recent 2019 version is superior. Liden Films animated the action-packed anime. The story follows Manji, an immortal samurai who helps a young woman avenge the death of her parents.

3) Ajin: Demi-Human

Polygon Pictures

Ajin: Demi-Human is a hidden gem of a sci-fi seinen series. Released in 2016, the anime adaptation was prejudicially hated by viewers because it used 3D animation. But Ajin looks great, and the interesting sci-fi concept leads to some awesome and very cleverly designed action scenes — the series was also a massive inspiration for The Old Guard.

Written by Gamon Sakurai, Ajin: Demi-Human is set in a world where strange immortal beings came to Earth seventeen years ago. Known as Ajin/demi-humans, the creatures were allowed to live among humans, but the government secretly hunted them. When Kei Nagai, a high school student, discovers he is an Ajin after a fatal car accident, his life is turned upside down when bounty hunters fight desperately to capture him.

4) Hellsing

Gonzo

Hellsing is one of the most iconic and lauded seinen manga of all time, along with the likes of Vagabond and Berserk. Written by Kuota Hirano, the series is published by Dark Horse Comics in English, with some of the best hardcovers around. The series was adapted into an anime in 2001, which lasted for one season, along with a series of OVAs released in 2006, titled Hellsing Ultimate.

Animated by Studio Gonzo, the series follows the titular Hellsing Organization, responsible for hunting down supernatural creatures, especially vampires. A shifting balance in power forces them to unite with “friendly” vampires, including Dracula’s son Alucard, to stop the vampiric threat once and for all.

5) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Bug Films

Almost all the other entries on this list are dark, dystopian, or extremely gruesome and nihilistic. Zom 100 is the exact opposite, and that’s why we love it. What begins as a typical zombie apocalypse quickly diverges into a heartwarming, action-packed story about falling back in love with life and feeling satisfied as the world crumbles around you.

The anime, which was only recently released in 2023 and is awaiting a second season, follows Akira, an overworked young salaryman, who rejoices in the ongoing zombie apocalypse. No longer having to go back to work, he sets out to complete his bucket list before he’s turned into a zombie.

6) Goblin Slayer

White Fox

Goblins are one of the most iconic evil creatures in fantasy, but never before have they been shown so brutally and intelligently as they are in Goblin Slayer. The first episode is a hard watch and is deemed to be very controversial by some. But, push through that, and you have a story of revenge with very well-thought-out worldbuilding and great action.

Goblin Slayer, written by Kumo Kagyu, is set in a typical, European-inspired fantasy world. Adventurers try to rank up to go on more dangerous quests, but one adventurer only hunts goblins, believing them to be one of the most dangerous creatures out there. What follows is an intricate and surprisingly nuanced and deep tale of revenge.

7) Black Lagoon

Madhouse

Black Lagoon was a gateway for many into the world of anime and seinen. The manga was written by Rei Hiroe in 2002, and turned into an anime in 2006. Black Lagoon is one of the defining action seinen series, set in the real world as a group of pirate mercenaries fight back against the corporate world.

The series follows Rokuro Okajima, a businessman who is captured by pirates on a work trip. But when his company won’t pay his ransom, he snaps and joins the pirates, leading to some of the craziest shootouts in anime history.

8) Kingdom

Pierrott

Kingdom is another staple of the genre. The ongoing anime is animated by Studio Pierrot and is gearing up to release its sixth season, so start watching it now to get ready for the show’s return this October. The series is based on the manga of the same name by Yasuhisa Hara, which, for English readers, is only now finally getting its official localized release in the Fall.

The historical action series is a fictionalized account of the Chinese Warring States period (475-221 BC). The series follows Shin, a war orphan with dreams of becoming the greatest general in the world. For those who stick to the series through Seasons 1 and 2, you’ll be pleased to learn how much better it gets from Season 3 onward, shifting away from CGI to a more traditional 2D approach.

9) Vinland Saga

WIT Studio

Vinland Saga is a paradox in the world of action seinen. It’s an action series that hates itself for being an action series. Written by Makoto Yukimura, the series follows Thorfinn, son of the great Viking warrior Thors, who vows honorable revenge against the man who killed his father.

Season 1 (which is the prologue in the manga) is a classic action/revenge series. But, when his quest for vengeance is taken from him, Thorfinn’s journey to become a True Warrior takes a sharp turn as one of the greatest warriors in the Viking kingdom seeks a life of peace.

10) Heavenly Delusion/Tengoku Daimakyo

Production I.G.

Heavenly Delusion is the hidden gem among all of the hidden gems. The anime is based on the manga by Masakazu Ishiguro, which is often regarded as one of the most unique and intelligent sci-fi manga around. The series was given the anime treatment in 2023, and it’s vastly underappreciated.

After an apocalypse has decimated the world, leaving vicious monsters to hunt the survivors, a group of children has grown up in the safety of a sheltered scientific community. One day, Tokio is told that a savior who shared her face will come from the outside world to save her. Meanwhile, Maru, a boy with Tokio’s face, traverses the decimated outside world with his friend Kiruko, in search of “heaven.”