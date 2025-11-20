Solo Leveling Shares Major Live-Action Adaptation Update

Following the footsteps of successful projects like One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho, Netflix is planning to dive right into a live-action adaptation of one of anime’s biggest new series. Solo Leveling is set to hit the streaming service with a live-action series that will recreate the adventures of Jinwoo Sung as he fights monsters, explores dungeons, and genuinely powers up in ways that are almost impossible to comprehend. While the live-action series has yet to share a release date and/or a trailer for its new take on the manhwa series, the cast has apparently been growing with a recent announcement.

Solo Leveling’s upcoming live-action series has already found its Jinwoo Sung and Cha Hae-In, with actors Byeon Woo-seok and Han So-hee taking on the roles. Joining the two lead actors, the supporting character Yoo Jinho has apparently been cast, with young actor Kang Youseok in talks to join the live-action adaptation. As a refresher, Jinho is a character who joins Jinwoo early on in the series, traversing a dungeon with some serious firepower and armor thanks to his father’s status within the hunter community. While far from a powerhouse like Jinwoo, the character has become a fan-favorite thanks to his affable demeanor, and he has survived the anime adaptation so far thanks to sticking close to Sung. As the production continues, we have to imagine we’ll see far more casting announcements in the near future.

The Future of Jinwoo

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Following the electric adventures of Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season two, all has been quiet regarding the anime adaptation in recent days. A third season has yet to be confirmed by A-1 Pictures, though there remains plenty of stories from the source material to at least give anime fans one more batch of episodes, if not more. With anime continuing to be a big ticket item in theaters, it wouldn’t be hard to believe if Solo Leveling creates another compilation movie to bank on the franchise’s success. On top of the remainder of the main series’ story arcs, Solo Leveling currently has a sequel series that follows the adventures of Jinwoo’s son, taking place years after the conclusion of the original manhwa. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the anime world isn’t the only medium that Solo Leveling is aiming to conquer.

Solo Leveling: Karma was announced earlier this year, arriving as a video game that will explore the time that took place between the original series and its sequel. Placing players into the role of a far more powerful Jinwoo than even the one we know today, the role-playing game is set to arrive on personal computers and consoles next year. What makes this game so appealing to fans of the franchise is that it will traverse a time period that mostly hasn’t been explored, examining twenty-seven years of potential stories that focus on Jinwoo and his world.

