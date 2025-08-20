10 Most Powerful Dragon Ball Daima Characters

Dragon Ball Daima is the latest addition to Akira Toriyama’s franchise, and it is truly a special one, as it marks the final installment that the creator himself personally worked on. Akira’s influence is evident in Daima through its quirky, lighthearted moments that bring a fun and playful narrative. On their journey to reverse Gomah’s wish, which turned the Z Warriors into children, Goku and Vegeta encounter many powerful characters.

With the power scale of the series greatly altered due to Goku and Vegeta being reduced to child-like bodies, the unpredictable narrative made it difficult to gauge the strength of characters in the Daima universe. However, by the conclusion, the characters eventually reveal their rankings, with some even standing out as more powerful than Goku and Vegeta within this story, while characters such as Piccolo, who don’t even have a moment to fight alone, don’t get included in this list.

10) Glorio

Glorio, the resident of the Demon Realm who accompanies the Z Warriors on this new journe,y receives more spotlight than even Piccolo to showcase his strength, making him one of the most powerful characters in Daima, though arguably, Piccolo is stronger overall. Glorio, acting as a spy for Dr. Arinsu, proves himself a capable field warrior, helping the Z Warriors subdue many common enemies that serve as obstacles on their journey.

His true strength as a fighter becomes evident during his clash with Goku after a minor argument, where he forces Goku to transform into a Super Saiyan just to deflect his projectile attack. Although Goku quickly defeats him after transforming, the fact that Glorio’s power alone pushed Goku to that level speaks volumes about his strength. As one of Daima’s spotlight characters, appearing in more battles than Piccolo, it would be a crime not to include Glorio among the most powerful characters in Dragon Ball Daima.

9) Tamagami Number Three

Tamagami Number Three shows fans just how formidable the guardians of the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls are in his fight against Goku. He immediately forces Goku to transform into a Super Saiyan, proving that he is at least on par with Goku’s full base form or even his Super Saiyan form in a regular state.

Wielding a hammer-type weapon, Tamagami Number Three demonstrates sharp battle tactics, pushing Goku to rely on his own battle intellect as well. He is ultimately defeated by Goku’s Super Saiyan Kamehameha, which he manages to deflect but struggles greatly against before admitting defeat. As the first character to force Goku into his ascended form right from the start, Tamagami Number One stands out as one of the most powerful characters featured in Daima.

8) Majin Kuu

Majin Kuu’s birth is one of the most hyped elements of Daima, but it ultimately turned out to be a disappointment. He was carefully crafted by Dr. Arinsu and the Great Witch Marba, using the essence of Majin Buu and a Saibaman to create the perfect warrior. In his first fight against Tamagami Number One, Majin Kuu admits defeat after realizing he cannot win.

Even so, he radiates confidence and displays a wit that likely surpasses most characters in this installment. Arguably, had Majin Kuu pushed himself, he might have been as strong as his brethren, but as things stand, he remains the weakest among them.

7) Tamagami Number Two

Due to his fight with the Saiyan Prince, Tamagami Number Two could arguably be stronger than Tamagami Number One. However, the numbering system that supposedly determines their strength is the only reason he is ranked below. The true possibility of Number Two surpassing Number One would have only been revealed if Vegeta or Goku had fought the latter.

As presented, Tamagami Number Two stands as one of the strongest characters, forcing Vegeta to use his Super Saiyan 3 state. Wielding a trident as his weapon, he embodied the essence of the Second Demon World, defined by water, and his pride made the battle with Vegeta all the more entertaining.

6) Tamagami Number One

Designed to be the strongest among his brethren, Tamagami Number One doesn’t get the spotlight fans might have expected; however, he still easily defeats Majin Kuu, supposedly Dr. Arinsu’s strongest pawn until Duu comes along. Much of his true strength remains unclear, as Majin Duu ultimately forced him into defeat.

If, by rank, Tamagami Number One is stronger than the other two, it only proves that Majin Duu is far stronger, likely comparable to Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 in his kid form. Tamagami earns this spot solely because he is supposedly stronger than Tamagami Number Two, who forced Vegeta to use his strongest form to date, even if it was in his child-like appearance, which suppressed him from unveiling his true power.

5) Majin Duu

Majin Duu is designed to resemble the fat Majin Buu but was specifically created to be more obedient. He shares many of Buu’s characteristics, with his standout ability being stamina, similar to Supreme Demon King Gomah’s, though to a lesser degree. In his first battle, Majin Duu forces the strongest guardian of the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls, Tamagami One, to admit defeat and surrender the one-star Dragon Ball.

Since Majin Duu is stronger than Tamagami Number One, he stands as the strongest after Gomah in terms of physical prowess within the Demon Realm. It is unfortunate that his matchup against the Super Saiyan 3 forms was never shown, because if he possesses the same regeneration and stamina as Majin Buu, his endurance might have allowed Majin Duu to surpass even Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan 3 forms.

4) Vegeta

Dragon Ball Daima‘s power scale is highly volatile due to its quirky, progressive nature, and at one point, Vegeta even proved to be stronger than Goku with the surprise reveal of his Super Saiyan 3 form. However, once Goku achieved the Super Saiyan 4 form, Vegeta was once again overshadowed. That said, this in no way diminishes the significance of the Saiyan Prince compared to Kakarot.

In fact, in certain contexts, Vegeta proves to be significantly better than Goku, particularly in how Vegeta attained his Super Saiyan 3 form. Unlike Goku, who trained for nearly seven years while in the afterlife, a special state that propelled him to achieve this special transformation, Vegeta achieved the form through sheer rigorous training, showcasing his determination and hard work. Vegeta being behind Goku is by design, as Goku continues to surpass him by unlocking new transformations first.

3) Goku

While other characters get their moments to shine in Dragon Ball‘s latest installment, Goku firmly takes the spotlight in Daima as the main character, receiving many standout moments and ultimately rising as one of the strongest in the series. Despite being in his kid form, Goku proves to be as powerful as ever, defeating the likes of Number Three Tamagami and constantly striving to grow stronger. However, it is his Super Saiyan 4 state that truly takes the throne, surpassing even Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 state.

Arguably, Goku’s physical prowess exceeds that of Gomah’s Supreme Demon King form; however, the stamina factor is what ranks the villain higher than Goku. Super Saiyan 4 stands as Goku’s strongest form until his ascension to the God forms in Super. With the detailed design of Goku’s SSJ4, it could arguably be even stronger than GT’s version, but it is unfortunate that fans will likely never see this form in action again.

2) Supreme Demon King Gomah

Gomah’s eventual rise as Daima‘s main antagonist is one of the many aspects that don’t make sense in this installment. However, his Supreme Demon King form, which he acquires after using the Third Eye artifact, makes him the most physically and magically powerful character in the series. Without this artifact, Gomah wouldn’t even make the list, but with the power of the evil eye, he becomes unbeatable, and even Goku’s new Super Saiyan 4 begins to falter against him.

The Supreme Demon King Gomah possesses a cheat code of infinite regeneration and stamina, making him one of the strongest characters in the franchise, capable of fighting endlessly and taking on any number of opponents. If not for the quirky removal of the Third Eye artifact, the Supreme Demon King form would seem almost nonsensical. However, ironically, this form stands as the core of the series, embodying Daima’s quirky and fun nature.

1) Neva

Neva is the strongest character featured in Dragon Ball Daima, and the most powerful character and a special one in the franchise chronologically up to Daima‘s timeline. He is also revealed to be one of the oldest characters in Dragon Ball. With his old age comes wisdom, but it is his magical prowess that stands out the most. Neva is solely responsible for shaping the Demon Realm, using his magic to create barriers that protect the Second World of the Demon Realm.

He is also the creator of the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls and the Tamagami, their protectors, who are considered among the strongest characters in the Demon Realm. Neva immediately demonstrates his magical powers by manipulating Earth’s Dragon Balls and restoring them to allow Gomah’s wish. Most importantly, he helps Goku achieve the Super Saiyan 4 state, which seemed impossible, aiding in ending Gomah’s reign. With such achievements, it is evident that the entire narrative of Daima revolves around his magical prowess, establishing him as the most powerful character in Dragon Ball Daima.