5 Upcoming Anime Live-Action Adaptations I Can’t Wait to See

Live-action anime adaptations have become a major trend, especially following the success of One Piece‘s live-action adaptation. I remember seeing its success back in 2023, with many series following suit, and the success of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s live-action adaptation only further propelled the trend. Three years later, the industry has evolved, and many new live-action adaptations have been announced.

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This year alone has seen the debut of One Piece Season 2, Sakamoto Days, Viral Hit, and many more are still set to arrive. However, among the abundance of upcoming live-action adaptations, some series naturally stand out. Out of the dozens currently in development, there are five in particular that I am really excited about, and each has specific reasons why, even reasons you may be able to relate to.

5) Blue Lock

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When the anime first aired in 2022, it quickly became one of my favorites, especially because it was able to fill the void left by Haikyuu!. Despite Season 2 receiving mixed reviews, I still enjoyed it, particularly its final moments. So, when a live-action adaptation was announced, I was intrigued. What made my excitement grow even more were the new details that continued to elevate the status of the adaptation.

It was announced that this live-action adaptation had been in development since 2022, with rumors also suggesting that the dedication behind the project led the production committee to consult professional players to make it even more realistic. Considering that this adaptation is aiming for a more grounded approach than the anime, it will be fascinating to see its take on the story. The adaptation arrives in Japanese theaters this August, and we can only hope it reaches Western theaters soon as well.

4) One Piece Season 3

Courtesy of Netflix

Since I was impressed by the adaptation of the first season, I was naturally excited for the newer seasons as well, especially after the even greater success of the second season. The third season, however, is set to raise the stakes even further as it adapts the Alabasta Arc, pushing the Straw Hats into their first truly major conflict against one of the most powerful forces in the world.

What makes this even more exciting is the cast, particularly Joe Manganiello as Crocodile, who perfectly embodies the role of this iconic villain. There is little reason to doubt that Netflix will continue beyond the second season and maintain its momentum. Fortunately, it seems that the third season will arrive sooner than expected, with a projected release window in late 2027.

3) Naruto

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Naruto is one of the greatest anime series ever made, a sentiment that no doubt resonates with many anime fans. While the series concluded its run perfectly, a live-action adaptation has been in development for a long time, which makes it exciting to see where an adaptation of such an acclaimed series will stand. I was skeptical at first, and to be honest, I still am. However, considering it is being developed as a film rather than a direct recreation of the anime, there are several details that have me excited.

One of the biggest reasons is the involvement of the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which gives me hope for a strong action-heavy adaptation. However, where the film will ultimately stand, and whether it will become the next Dragon Ball: Evolution, remains to be seen.

2) My Hero Academia

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Naruto isn’t the only shonen series set to receive a live-action film adaptation. Netflix announced in late 2025 that My Hero Academia would also be getting a live-action movie. The reception to this announcement was among the most controversial of any anime adaptation, perhaps even more so than Naruto. Still, as a big fan of the My Hero Academia series, I am happy to see this beloved franchise continue to grow in other formats.

Since the announcement, several exciting details have emerged, including the involvement of the director of Alice in Borderland and writer Jason Fuchs, known for Wonder Woman. This suggests that the My Hero Academia live-action film could stand out as a dedicated take on its superpowered world, something I am very intrigued to see.

1) Solo Leveling

Out of all the live-action adaptations I am excited to see, Solo Leveling takes the top spot, and the reason is not the anime’s immense popularity. In fact, I think it is somewhat overrated. The reason I can’t wait to see Solo Leveling is that it is rumored to lean more into the K-drama format, something that greatly interests me because of my fondness for K-dramas. They have become one of my favorite pick-me-ups, especially those with realistic tropes that incorporate romance as a secondary element.

With the cast of Solo Leveling already announced, it is clear that the K-drama is aiming to be visually appealing, and I am happy to admit that is a guilty pleasure of mine, even without considering the CGI. It will be exciting to see where Solo Leveling‘s live-action adaptation ultimately lands, but even before more details are revealed, it is by far one of the upcoming live-action adaptations I am most excited about.

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