7 Crunchyroll Exclusive Anime You Need To Sign Up For Immediately

Crunchyroll is a global hub for anime fans, offering an unparalleled selection of shows, movies, and exclusive titles. Boasting one of the largest anime catalogs in the world, Crunchyroll is home to everything from timeless classics like Naruto and One Piece to modern hits like Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From manga and exclusive Crunchyroll Originals to forums and events like Crunchyroll Expo, the platform connects fans worldwide through their shared love of anime. Plus, with features like offline viewing, multiple language subtitles, and high-quality streaming, Crunchyroll makes it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite shows anytime, anywhere. If you’re looking for the cream of the crop, these titles — some of Crunchyroll’s most popular exclusives — are absolute must-watches.

7. In/Spectre

This supernatural thriller is one of the most unique anime in recent years. In/Spectre revolves around Kotoko Iwanaga, a goddess of wisdom who mediates between humans and spirits, and her enigmatic partner, Kuro Sakuragawa. Together, they solve mysteries involving supernatural beings. What makes In/Spectre a standout is how it combines sharp wit, eerie mysteries, and a surprisingly deep romance. The show’s dialogue-heavy storytelling might not be for everyone, but if you love smart, engaging narratives with a touch of the paranormal, this is a gem.

6. So I’m a Spider, So What?

The series follows a high school girl reincarnated as a spider in a dangerous dungeon. What sets this anime apart is its thrilling survival narrative, where the protagonist uses her wits and evolving abilities to survive against increasingly terrifying threats. The spider’s inner monologues and quirky personality add humor, while the larger plot, which involves a multi-layered world and other reincarnated classmates, keeps you hooked. It’s a fresh take on the overused isekai genre.

5. The God of High School

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

If you’re a fan of high-octane action and jaw-dropping fight sequences, The God of High School delivers in spades. This adaptation of a popular webtoon is centered around a martial arts tournament where contestants battle for their ultimate wish to be granted. While the story can feel rushed at times, the sheer energy and creativity of the fights more than make up for it. The animation, courtesy of MAPPA, is simply breathtaking. Plus, the blend of martial arts and supernatural elements makes it an adrenaline-fueled ride that’s hard to put down.

4. Solo Leveling

Though the anime adaptation is still highly anticipated, the source material — a webtoon — has already solidified Solo Leveling as a phenomenon. The story follows Jinwoo Sung, a weak hunter in a world where gates to dungeons appear, forcing humans to fight monsters. After a mysterious event, Jinwoo gains the power to “level up” endlessly, transforming into one of the most overpowered and badass protagonists in anime history. The sheer thrill of watching his meteoric rise, coupled with stunning visuals and epic battles, makes this a must-watch for fans of power fantasies and high-stakes action.

3. Spy x Family

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Few anime can balance action, comedy, and heartfelt family moments as perfectly as Spy x Family. The series follows Loid Forger, a spy tasked with forming a fake family to complete a mission. What he doesn’t know is that his “wife” is an assassin and his adopted daughter, Anya, is a telepath. The result is a hilarious and heartwarming story about a found family trying to navigate their secret lives while hilariously misunderstanding each other’s intentions. The charm of Anya alone is enough to make this anime worth watching, but its mix of wholesome moments and slick action sequences seals the deal.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen

MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the anime world by storm, and for good reason. With its stunning animation, incredible fight choreography, and compelling characters, it’s the gold standard for modern shonen anime. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high schooler who becomes a vessel for a powerful cursed spirit, Sukuna. What makes this series shine is its ability to balance intense action with emotional depth. The supporting cast, including the badass Nobara Kugisaki and the mysterious Satoru Gojo, is equally memorable. It’s a near-perfect blend of action, horror, and heart, making it one of the best shonen anime in years.

1. Chainsaw Man

Gritty, brutal, and unapologetically weird, Chainsaw Man is unlike anything else in the anime landscape. Denji, a poor young man burdened with debt, merges with his chainsaw devil dog, Pochita, and gains the ability to transform into Chainsaw Man. Now armed with the ability to sprout chainsaws from his arms and head, Denji is recruited by the Public Safety Division to hunt down devils in exchange for a shot at a better life. Denji is not motivated by lofty ideals or dreams of heroism. Instead, he craves the simple pleasures in life: food, a warm bed, and maybe a kiss from a girl.

While the premise sounds absurd, the show is a rollercoaster of emotions, blending dark humor, gut-wrenching tragedy, and visceral action. Denji’s human motivations make him an incredibly relatable protagonist. Add to that MAPPA’s stunning animation and a killer soundtrack, and you’ve got a series that redefines the boundaries of shonen anime.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!