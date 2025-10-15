My Hero Academia Teases Bakugo’s Post-Death Comeback With New Preview

My Hero Academia has been powering through the anime’s final season, and the preview for its next episode is teasing Katsuki Bakugo’s return to action after he surprisingly came back to life. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is one of the biggest new releases of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, and it’s no mystery as to why considering that the franchise has officially kicked off its final season overall. With Deku and the other heroes facing off against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki for the final time, the stakes are now higher than they ever have been in the series before.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has already proven this to be true with the first couple of episodes for its run so far, and the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki are now getting more intense. It’s especially the case for All For One as All Might has been doing his best to keep the villain back, but had run out of options after his armored suit had been fully destroyed. Thankfully, the end of that previous episode came with a major shock as Bakugo came back to life. And the first look at the next episode teases his major comeback. Check it out below.

My Hero Academia’s Bakugo Returns to Action With Next Final Season Episode

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 3 will be making its debut on Saturday, October 18th in Japan, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu alongside its debut. The episode is titled “The Final Boss,” and the preview for the episode showcases what happens immediately after Bakugo shockingly stood back up at the end of the latest episode. Bakugo was seemingly killed off after taking a fatal wound to the chest during Season 7, but something has brought him back to life.

He’s not only come back to life, but he’s seemingly sparked a whole new wind as he seems stronger than he was even in the fight against Shigaraki. It’s clear that through death Bakugo had broken through his limit as of the end of the previous episode as he’s roused himself back to life, and his current state is what is going to be needed to bridge the gap in power against All For One. If Bakugo is truly the key to defeating this major villain, it’s really going to bring his journey full circle after being kidnapped by the League of Villains back in Season 3.

What Does This Mean for Bakugo’s Future?

Along with Bakugo coming back to life, the preview for the next My Hero Academia episode teases what’s next as such, “Stealing One For All. Cracks begin to form in All For One’s supposedly flawless plan. The gears slip out of place. All thanks to the hopes and dreams the heroes have been forming.” This seems to be in reference to Bakugo himself coming back to life, and this is going to turn the tide of the war in a huge way.

Bakugo being dealt that fatal blow in the previous season was a huge blow to the war effort as it really killed the heroes’ morale at one of their most hopeless stages. But with him coming back to the forefront and potentially dealing some big damage to All For One in the next phase of their fight, it might be just what Deku and the heroes’ need to push forward through to end the war once and for all.

What do you think?