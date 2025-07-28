With Vinland Saga’s Manga Done, We Need Season 3 ASAP

As fans of WIT Studio and MAPPA’s Vinland Saga twiddle their thumbs and ponder over having no enemies, those who have been reading Makoto Yukimura’s seminal seinen manga recently said goodbye to the acclaimed series. After 220 chapters spread out over 20 years, Vinland Saga finally came to an end this month, as Thorfinn learned what it meant to be a True Warrior. Manga readers finally got the closure they’ve been waiting years for, especially with Vinland Saga‘s numerous hiatuses. But anime-only fans are still in the dark about when Thorfinn and Einar will continue their journey to build a land free from war.

Vinland Saga‘s anime debuted in 2019, with WIT Studio in charge of the first season. Season 1 introduced audiences to Thorfinn as he desperately sought revenge against Askeladd for the death of his father, Thors. Season 2, which was animated by MAPPA, adapted the iconic Slave Arc, as Thorfinn learned to leave his vengeful life behind and found the value in peace. The Slave Arc is the true start of Vinland Saga, with the War Arc officially being a prequel. But anime fans are desperate to know when that story will continue.

Vinland Saga Season 3, When?

Season 2 of Vinland Saga premiered in January 2023. The show pulled a complete 180 on anime-only fans, switching from the fast-paced, frenetic action of Season 1 to the slower, intimate, and introspective story of the Slave Arc. While some were put off by the tonal shift, most fans adored the second season, and Vinland Saga Season 2 was one of the highest-rated anime of that year.

That being said, MAPPA still hasn’t greenlit a third season of Vinland Saga. Given the show and the manga’s immense popularity, many fans assumed that Season 3 would be a given. The series holds a high 8.8 rating on IMDb, with Season 2 earning an 8.81 rating on MyAnimeList. However, the studio hasn’t given any major update on a third season since Season 2’s finale in 2023. With Makoto Yukimura’s manga now ended, some fans were hoping that the final chapter would come with the Season 3 announcement we’ve all been desperately waiting for. But, alas, it was not to be.

There are several reasons why Vinland Saga hasn’t been greenlit for a third season yet. The delay could be a result of behind-the-scenes issues. Anime is a very secretive medium from a studio’s perspective, so fans likely wouldn’t know about production/development issues unless they were leaked. The most likely answer is that MAPPA is currently too busy with the countless other properties the studio holds. Chainsaw Man is set to release its Reze Arc movie later this year, and the studio has likely been all-hands-on-deck on that project. Once Reze Arc is released to the world, perhaps Vinland Saga fans will then get the update we’ve all been waiting for, especially as Season 3 of Vinland Saga could be its best yet…

What to Expect From Vinland Saga Season 3

While WIT Studio and MAPPA’s anime has made some adjustments to Yukimura’s manga, for the most part, it’s a pretty faithful adaptation. Should the anime maintain the same level of faithfulness to the manga in Season 3, expect the show’s return to be equal parts action-packed and emotional.

The third season will adapt the Eastern Expedition Arc. Without diving too far into spoilers, the arc sees Thorfinn, Einar, and some other companions journey East to raise money to fund their venture to Vinland. On their journey, Thorfinn’s past continues to haunt him, as he’s faced with the consequences of his violent time under Askeladd.

As well as bringing back the action that Season 1 fans loved, the Eastern Expedition Arc also dials up the introspective storytelling by introducing one of the manga’s best characters: Hild. Thorfinn and Einar meet the intelligent and dangerous huntress on their journey East, but little do they realize she has a score to settle with Thorfinn.

The first two seasons of Vinland Saga are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. For those wanting to read ahead, Makoto Yukimura’s manga is available to read on the K Manga app and is published in print by Kodansha USA.