7 Romance Anime to Watch After You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2

Season 2 of You and I Are Polar Opposites just finished, leaving fans satisfied with its good adaptation and story. Delivering a fun, charming cast and art style which together formed the backbone of a great romance, it was a breath of fresh air. The show employs a lot of older romance tropes such as the popular “gyaru” girl, but it executes them well. It is certainly one of the best romance anime fans of the genre have had this year, so you may be wondering what to watch after.

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There is a lot going for the show. It has colorful characters, fun jokes, and plenty of romantic moments from the first few episodes. Romance anime can often be hit or miss but You and I Are Polar Opposites seems to have knocked it out of the park. Some of these shows share specific characteristics with that anime, but they will all have something that romance fans will enjoy.

7) From Me to You

image courtesy of Production I.G

This one is a bit of a slow burn in the romance department, but the cute and charming moments will keep you satisfied until the romance picks up. The story centers on a girl who is a bit of an outcast, but finds acceptance from people who look past the rumors and stereotypes surrounding her. Her classmates are frightened by her at times because she resembles the girl from The Ring yet she is actually a very kind and normal person. Despite her reputation, she finds comfort in her new friends and even develops romantic feelings for a classmate.

From Me to You is a safe pick in the romance genre. There aren’t any tropes or moments that rub you the wrong way. Although it may not have the level of spice that you’ll find in other shows, it has plenty of heartfelt moments like those you’ll find in You And I Are Polar Opposites.

6) Golden Time

image courtesy of J.C.Staff

Golden Time is a show that veers away from the high school romance trope and instead takes place in a college setting. Banri Tada, a student at a law school in Tokyo suffered an accident in high school that caused amnesia. He makes new friends and largely forgets who he was in high school, but finds that the past version of himself still exists within him. While this show does deal a lot with Banri’s struggles with his situation, it also has great characters with whom Banri forms friendships with as well as a good romance.

What makes this show stand out is its ability to balance the amnesia and relationships plotline. None of the episodes feel skippable or like “filler” because we are always learning more about Banri’s amnesia or about the relationships that the side characters are involved in. You And I Are Polar Opposites delivered the perfect cutesy high school experience, but Golden Time tells a more grounded, adult story. The characters and the ways that they interact feel genuine. There are also a lot of romance anime (particularly from the 2010s and before) that don’t get their full stories or feel complete, but this is not one of those stories. The story arcs for all the characters feel complete, and there is a satisfying ending.

5) 3D Kanojo Real Girl

image courtesy of hoods entertainment

Despite releasing in 2018, this might be an anime that people might not have heard of or might have skipped over after reading its premise. A popular premise in romance anime is the popular girl falling for the quiet or outcast guy. You and I Are Polar Opposites even employs this premise. 3D Kanojo Real Girl also employs this premise to get the ball rolling. What makes the show stand out is the growth of the characters, and the surprising twist near the end. It has all the tropes you would expect from a high school story; the popular girl, the nerd, and the bully. However, the show doesn’t just stick with the tropes and lets the characters grow and evolve.

If you enjoy seeing characters come out of their shells and learn from their past mistakes and behavior, then this is a great show to watch. No one exists as a stereotype just for the sake of it. Character behaviors and actions can get under your skin early on in the show, but it is all intentional.

4) Blue Box

image courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Blue Box is an anime about two characters that go to a school that is largely focused on its sports programs. This show focuses on both the character’s high school sports careers as well as their relationships with each other. Each of the characters are driven in their own right and this drive is only strengthened by the bonds they develop with one another. The strength of this show is the way that it uses the characters’ respective sports as an engine to fuel their determination and their closeness with one another.

The balance between sports and romance will strike a chord with fans of either genre. The anime has a good mix of both plotlines and it never feels like one plot line is taking over the other. It doesn’t have any jaw dropping moments, but it has plenty of moments that make you want to root for the characters both in sports and in romance.

3) More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers

image courtesy of studio mother

At first the premise for this show sounds a bit outlandish. Our characters attend a high school that simulates marriage between students by pairing them together and scoring them based on their compatibility and performance. While the premise is odd, the charm and fun of the show is undeniable from the first episode. Our two characters are similar to You and I Are Polar Opposites in that one is a bit of a loner, and the other is a popular girl. At first the two don’t seem compatible and wish to switch partners, but they soon find that their initial impressions of each other were wrong.

This show will feel familiar to fans of popular girl characters like Miyu in You And I Are Polar Opposites or Marin in My Dress-Up Darling. As far as drama and spice level, it falls somewhere between the two. This is a short anime with a second season yet to be announced, but what is there is certainly worth the watch.

2) The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

image courtesy of cloverworks

If you know the story of Romeo and Juliet then the first few episodes of this anime will feel familiar. Our two main leads, Rintaro Tsumugi and Kaoruko Waguri, are from opposing high schools that have very tense relationships with one another. The two form an early bond before they realize they go to opposing schools. They work to conquer their anxiety and the reputations of their schools as they spend more time together.

The premise serves as a good hook for the series, but it is far from all this anime has going for it. The story knows how to work around disagreements between friends and highlight tense or romantic moments with its animation. This is one that takes the opposites attract idea and runs with it. At least on the surface, our two main leads are as different as they could be. The show plays with the Romeo and Juliet gimmick by pitting the two characters’ schools against each other creating a lot of tension, but trying to resolve that tension in realistic and satisfying ways. Characters behave as genuine people, and although they all fall for the stereotypes, they seek to remedy their mistakes.

1) Horimiya

image courtesy of cloverworks

Horimiya has become a well known romance anime at this point, and it’s for good reason. Its execution in depicting the loner guy and popular girl trope is the best you’ll see from an anime. This is another show where the characters are more than what their initial appearances suggest. The show takes the opposites attract trope and creates a realistic relationship between two characters that have their own distinct personalities separate from what their tropes may suggest.

Hori is a diligent student and popular in school, but she can also be mean, boisterous, and a bit strange in private. An image that is in stark contrast to how those in school view her. Miyamura is a loner and can be a bit anti-social, but he is also appreciative of what he has and fiercely protective of the people he loves. The image he displays outside of school is also far from what he appears to be in school. He doesn’t back down from situations, and can be aggressive if the need arises. Not only is Horimiya the best example of “don’t judge a book by its cover” in an anime, but it is the best example of modern romance in anime overall.

Did you enjoy You and I Are Polar Opposites? Which romance anime do you enjoy that weren’t on the list? Feel free to comment below.