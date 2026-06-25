All 3 New Shonen Jump Manga Debuts of June 2026, Ranked

2026 is turning out to be one of the most interesting years for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, as the magazine has seen more debuts, cancellations, and long-running series come to an end than it has in recent years. The year began with the endings of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Chainsaw Man, and Black Clover, while several other series were also cancelled. One recent cancellation that fans are particularly upset about is Alien Headbutt.

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However, the magazine is making up for it with the release of several new series, and this month alone saw the debut of three different manga. It began with Animal Signal on the first Sunday of June, followed by Hal Formula on June 14, and most recently Cannon Master on June 21. While all three series were well received, some naturally stand out more than others, and here is how they rank across various traits.

3) Animal Signal

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Animal Signal was the first of the new series to debut this month, with Robinson Haruhara and Taishi Tsutsui delivering a comedy-action-crime story, with comedy at its core. Its narrative takes place in a world where humans have evolved to be born with the traits of animals, which are further enhanced in their bodies, amplifying their effects. As a result, crimes related to these abilities have also evolved, leading to the establishment of a new organization to combat them.

This is where the two central characters come in: Kokone, who can read other people’s minds thanks to her bat anima, and Tsubasa, a boy with extensive knowledge of animals. The core of the series lies in the dynamic between Kokone and Tsubasa, as the former cannot stop herself from reading the latter’s mind and constantly hearing animal facts. The duo complements each other’s specialties well, ensuring that the comedy is always present. While the manga is certainly entertaining and intriguing for readers interested in animals, its debut does not fully showcase its potential for growth.

2) Hal Formula

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Debuts of new sports series in Weekly Shonen Jump have become a growing trend, so it comes as no surprise that one sports manga is part of this latest wave. Hal Formula, a Formula racing manga with its own set of racing rules, stands out as an inspiring story, much like many sports series do. It follows Miharu Suzukaze, a 19-year-old currently competing in the WF4 league, who is slowly beginning to give up on his dream of reaching WF1, where only 20 racers compete in the entire world.

As Miharu’s motivation continues to decline and he finds himself on the verge of being dropped, his four-year-old brother encourages him to take risks. This pushes Miharu to make a bold move in his final race, securing victory and setting him on a new journey. At its core, the manga is about perseverance and taking risks, even in the most dangerous situations. However, its message may not resonate with everyone. While Hal Formula does not immediately stand out from the start, it has the potential to become a major hit, especially among fans who enjoy thrilling stories.

1) Cannon Master

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Weekly Shonen Jump has always excelled when it comes to supernatural stories, and the debut of Cannon Master proves that this remains one of the magazine’s greatest strengths. However, Cannon Master stands out by not taking itself too seriously, instead placing a stronger emphasis on comedy and action than on poignant storytelling. It achieves this through the dynamic between its main characters, Bharat and Ur, who are master and apprentice. The twist, however, is that the apprentice, Ur, is far more powerful than anyone else in the world.

The series also incorporates elements of magic and sci-fi, as its primary threats are Regiliths, berserk machines that were once part of a long-forgotten war but now roam the desert wastelands as rogues, hunting humans. It is also hinted that Ur’s power may originate from the Regiliths themselves. With these elements, Cannon Master stands out as a blend of many great shonen series while also emerging as the most lighthearted of the three new manga. Combined with its high-octane action, it is the kind of series that many fans will likely enjoy from a 2026 Weekly Shonen Jump debut.

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