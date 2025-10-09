10 Incredible Manga That Ended Their Stories Perfectly

The way a story ends is almost always contentious, and manga are no exception. Oftentimes, manga will end without giving their biggest plot points satisfying conclusions, if they even give them any, and in many cases, those endings will be so underwhelming that people will think they ruin the entire story for years to come.

Manga endings only seem to get more contentious every year, but even then, there are plenty of manga that did manage to stick the landing, even as recently as this year. A few endings like that especially stand out, and each one is a perfect reminder that a story can, in fact, be great from start to finish.

10) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

In Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after a long and painful battle, the Demon Slayers finally defeated Muzan and rid the world of his evil for good. Centuries of fighting had finally come to an end, and 100 years later, the descendants and reincarnations of Tanjiro and his friends are all living in peace in the modern world.

Demon Slayer’s ending is rather rushed and hurt by a bit of anticlimax, but the earnestness of its writing makes it hard to have a problem with that. Not only that, but with how many manga have been suffering from bad endings lately, Demon Slayer’s ending stands out just for being average, and that’s plenty commendable, in and of itself.

9) Vinland Saga

In Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga, with Einar’s death and the destruction of the village, Thorfinn’s mission ultimately ended in failure. However, Thorfinn could return home with the knowledge that he knew what to do to avoid his past mistakes, and with the Lnu adopting his agricultural techniques, it’s clear that he managed to spread something other than violence.

While there’s a sense that Vinland Saga could have gone on longer, the quick and bittersweet ending perfectly encapsulated the best parts of its thoughtful and mature narrative. Vinland Saga’s ending was one of the best a person could expect from the series, and it will surely cement it as a legend for years to come.

8) Aoashi

At the end of Yugo Kobayashi’s Aoashi, after a long and arduous match, Esperion defeated Barcelona Youth and ultimately took second in the international tournament. Ashito and his friends quickly skyrocketed to the senior team and other professional positions, and Ashito was confident that he was finally on his way to becoming a true professional.

Aoashi’s strong writing and artwork have always made it one of the best sports manga around, and that especially shines in the ending and how great a job it did of closing out Ashito’s story. Aoashi delivered the best manga ending in 2025, and with Aoashi season 2 officially in development, it won’t be long before that’s seen in animation.

7) Pluto

At the end of Naoki Urasawa’s Pluto, after uncovering the truth behind Bora and Dr. Abullah’s doomsday plot, Atom and a reformed Pluto stopped them from destroying the world, although Pluto had to sacrifice himself to make it happen. With that, Gesicht and the other strongest robots didn’t die for nothing, and the world was finally at peace once more.

It was always clear that Pluto wouldn’t have a happy ending, but everything about it still did a great job of bringing its themes of war and humanity to a satisfying end. Naoki Urasawa is one of the most talented manga writers in seinen, and Pluto might very easily be his best work from start to finish.

6) Naruto

In Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, after defeating Kaguya once and for all, everything came down to one final battle between Naruto and Sasuke for the fate of the world. In the end, Naruto finally got through to Sasuke and restored their friendship, and years later, Naruto could finally become Hokage in a peaceful world with countless people loving him.

It took an incredibly long time for Naruto to end, but that gave the series plenty of time to give everything a satisfying conclusion, especially with the catharsis of Naruto’s character arc. The way the story has continued in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been contentious, but even that doesn’t detract from just how satisfying Naruto’s original ending was.

5) Delicious In Dungeon

In the final arc of Ryoko Kui’s Delicious in Dungeon, after Laios defeated the Winged Lion, the only thing left to do was eat Falin and ultimately revive her. With everyone on the island united, though, that was an easy task, and upon Falin’s revival, Laios could take his place as the ruler of the golden kingdom in peace.

Between how cleverly the Winged Lion’s defeat and Falin’s revival played into the themes of the story, Delicious in Dungeon is a rare manga that managed to give everything a satisfying conclusion. There’s never been a series quite like it, and with Delicious in Dungeon season 2 on the horizon, that’s poised to show itself in animation, as well.

4) Mob Psycho 100

At the end of One’s Mob Psycho 100, Reigen finally brought Mob out of his ???% state by admitting to being a fraud and telling him to accept every part of himself. Mob was then rejected by Tsubomi, but he managed to deal with it, and a year later, Mob could finally express himself without fear of losing control.

Mob completing his journey to becoming a more complete person was the only way things could end, and every part of that was handled perfectly, especially Reigen being the one to facilitate the final push for Mob. Very few stories utilize character writing like Mob Psycho 100, and nowhere is that better seen than with its stellar and cathartic finale.

3) Slam Dunk

In Takehiko Inoue’s Slam Dunk, as Shohoku slowly closed the gap with Sannoh, Sakuragi suffered a back injury that could put an end to his basketball career, but his love for the game helped him push through the pain. With everyone united, Shohoku just barely won, and while they didn’t win nationals, they were all richer from the experience, nonetheless.

Between the intensity of the Sannoh game and the catharsis of Sakuragi completing his character arc, Slam Dunk more than succeeded at providing as emotionally satisfying an ending as a person could ask for. It’s a major part of why Slam Dunk is one of the biggest manga in history, and 30 years later, it still holds up incredibly well.

2) Zatch Bell!

In Makoto Raiku’s Zatch Bell!, after Clear Note’s defeat, all that was left was a final battle between Zatch and Brago. In the end, Zatch won and was crowned the new king, and as sad as it was for him and Kiyomaro to part ways, they would never forget their time together as they moved to embrace their new lives.

The incredible final fights were one thing, but what made Zatch Bell!’s finale work was how it never stopped emphasizing kindness and friendship being the core of its narrative, all of which perfectly sold the bittersweet nature of Zatch and Kiyomaro’s separation. Zatch Bell! is a truly underrated classic, and nowhere is that more apparent than with its finale.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist

In Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist, Edward not only defeated Father, but he also finally got Alphonse’s body back at the cost of his alchemy. Years later, Edward and Alphonse went on separate journeys to overcome equivalent exchange, and a montage of photos showed everyone living good lives past that, with Edward and Winry even being married and having children.

Manga rarely ever give themselves enough time for their endings, but with Fullmetal Alchemist’s masterful pacing and writing, it more than succeeded at delivering an emotionally satisfying finale in every regard. Fullmetal Alchemist is often regarded as having one of the best endings in anime and manga, and even after so many years, it’s almost impossible to argue with that.