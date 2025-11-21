Dragon Ball: 7 Most Powerful Saiyans of All Time Ranked

Over forty years ago, the world of Shonen took a drastic turn as Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series eventually became one of the most iconic anime and manga franchises in Shonen history, influencing the entire demographic as we know today. Dragon Ball has forever etched its name in history not only because of its thrilling fights and hype moments but also for introducing several Shonen tropes that continue to inspire countless mangakas and popular shows even today. Over the decades, the franchise has featured several breathtaking moments and introduced memorable characters through its many series, films, and spin-offs.

The anime adaptation, which was released in 1986, became a global phenomenon, and since then, the franchise has released multiple anime series, spin-offs, sequels, films, and even video game adaptations. Among all the characters in the series, Saiyans are by far the most crucial ones, who were introduced as a legendary warrior race in Dragon Ball Z. Their powers have no limits, and they keep getting stronger the more they push themselves. While there are several powerful Saiyans in the series, these seven stand at the top.

7) Kale

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As the Legendary Super Saiyan, Kale is considered the strongest individual in Universe 6. It’s been heavily implied that she is Broly’s counterpart, as they both appear to have the same form and powers. Although her usual lack of confidence serves as a weakness, when angered, her form grants her immense powers, enough to even surpass Goku’s Super Saiyan 2 during the Tournament of Power. Unfortunately, her blind rage is incredibly risky since she can’t control her immense power, making her a threat to her enemies and allies alike.

6) Future Trunks

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Future Trunks has been a crucial part of the story since Dragon Ball Z. He returned several years later in Dragon Ball Super, stronger than ever. Although he is unable to use Super Saiyan 3, he has taken his Super Saiyan 2 form to another level during his fight with Zamasu. Super Saiyan Rage is a transformation unique to him, which he awakened through intense anger, granting him enough power to fight against the fused Zamasu and Goku Black, seemingly on par with or even exceeding Super Saiyan Blue.

5) Broly

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Introduced as a non-canon character in the Dragon Ball Z films, Broly was reimagined by Akira Toriyama in the 2018 film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. As a Legendary Super Saiyan, he was born with an abnormally high power level that only continues to grow endlessly during battle. His unique form grants him significantly more overwhelming strength than Kale, who appears to have the same powers as him. Aside from immense physical strength, Broly’s Legendary Super Saiyan form also grants him near-limitless stamina and explosive energy blasts capable of destroying entire planets.

4) Cumber

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Introduced in Dragon Ball Super Heroes, Cumber is an ancient Saiyan interred by Fu on the Prison Planet. Not only can he use SSJ3, but he has taken this form to another level with Super Saiyan 3 Full Power, which grants him immense power, enough to bulge his muscles and turn his eyes blank, similar to a berserker state. With no apparent time limit or strain, his strongest form allowed him to defeat Toppo and hold his own against Jiren, the most powerful fighter in Universe 11.

3) Vegeta

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although Vegeta has always been one step behind Goku, it doesn’t change the fact that he is one of the most powerful fighters in all 12 universes. He even unlocked the Super Saiyan God transformation through sheer training, unlike Goku, who achieved that form through an ancient ritual. Vegeta continues to strive for more power and has further elevated his abilities in the Dragon Ball Super manga, although he is still unequipped to use Ultra Instinct.

2) Goku

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

Goku’s journey over the decades has been surreal as he has reached heights of power we never thought were possible. Even as a Saiyan, he is clearly more special than most warriors, and it’s solidified by the fact that he’s the first one to transform into a legendary Super Saiyan after several centuries. In the manga, Goku continues to master this ability, reaching further heights as a mortal while reducing the drawbacks caused by it.

1) Gohan

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Ever since he was a four-year-old, Gohan has shown far greater potential than even his father. During the Cell Saga, he reached heights of power no other Saiyan did by unlocking the Super Saiyan 2 form. However, after the time skip, he lost his edge since he spent years studying instead of training. Although he did gain a massive boost later on, he continued to focus on his career after Buu’s defeat. For most of Dragon Ball Super, his powers proved to be insufficient, but his Beast form again puts him at a major advantage over any Saiyan in history.

