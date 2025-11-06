Dragon Ball Z to Release Its Funniest Merch of All Time: “Trunks Trunks”

The Dragon Ball world has been absent since Dragon Ball Daima ended earlier this year, with many fans missing the exploits of Goku and his fellow Saiyans. With the shonen franchise planning to unveil a big event in 2026, it appears as though anime fans shouldn’t expect Akira Toriyama’s series to return this year. In a surprising and hilarious move, the anime franchise is setting the stage for new merchandise that not only focuses on the alternate future version of Vegeta’s son but also many other characters from the Dragon Ball series.

HipShop is a fashion and merchandise producer that is more than familiar with the Dragon Ball series. In the past, the retailer has created three lines of unique fashion for fans of Son Goku and his fellow combatants, but it is with its fourth line that we have the chance to dive into the Cell Saga. Besides Future Trunks being prominently featured in this line, with both his regular and Super Saiyan iterations in tow, the underwear line will also feature the likes of Vegeta, Goku, Cell, Androids 16 through 20, and more. Pre-orders for the new line will begin on November 7th later this week, with Dragon Ball fans from all around the world having the opportunity to pick these up. You can check out the line by clicking here and see the underwear for yourself below.

The Future of Trunks

The last time that we saw the Trunks from the future was during Dragon Ball Super’s Goku Black Arc, in which the alternate take on the son of Vegeta helped in the fight against Zamasu and his diabolical doppelganger. Returning to a future that is no longer the one he knew, this Trunks’ status remains a mystery at this point. Even during the Moro and Granolah Arcs, Future Trunks did not make an appearance, and with the manga having yet to confirm when it will return, there’s no way of knowing when this Trunks will make his return, if ever.

The current Trunks, however, had a big role to play in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super. Taking part in the fight against Cell Max and the Red Ribbon Army in the storyline known as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Trunks is now a teenager as he both attends high school with Goten and fights crime. Now acting as a superhero with the moniker Saiyaman X-1, Vegeta’s son is fighting both world-ending threats and common criminals. Luckily, both Goten and Trunks still have the ability to perform the fusion dance to create Gotenks, though it’s going to take them some practice to nail the combination. In 2026, Dragon Ball is planning to host a major event that will hint at the future of the franchise, so fingers crossed that both present and future Trunks will have a role to play.

What do you think of the hilarious Trunks Trunks? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!