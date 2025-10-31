Every Anime Coming to Hulu in November 2025

November is bringing a massive wave of anime to Hulu! Whether you’re a seasoned otaku or just dipping your toes into the world of Japanese animation, the lineup is stacked with must-watch titles. This month sees the return of some of the most anticipated sequels in recent memory, with new seasons for beloved action, comedy, and shonen hits. From earth-shattering heroics to secret spy missions and the continuation of an epic pirate saga, Hulu is making sure that you get your full fix of anime this fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get ready to settle in, because this is your ultimate guide to every anime title landing on Hulu this November.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s November additions below!

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc— Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Zou Arc— Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc— Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball— Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend— Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish)— Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)

November 6

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc— Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Zou Arc— Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc— Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)

November 18th

Dragon Ball— Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

November 21st

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)