Major Crunchyroll Anime Confirms Season 5 Return After Finale

A major Crunchyroll franchise has just wrapped up another season of its run this Spring, and thankfully has confirmed Season 5 is on the way after the release of its final episode. With a new wave of anime hitting our screens next month for the Summer 2026 anime schedule, it’s now time to see many of the currently airing anime round out their seasons with one finale after another. Thankfully some of these finales have also come with the confirmation of anime continuations coming soon, and that’s especially true for the biggest franchises.

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Classroom of the Elite Season 4 has aired its final episode this week, and while it did have a much longer extended run than previous seasons, it has come to an end with some major teases for the future. Luckily for fans, it was quickly confirmed that Classroom of the Elite Season 5 has been revealed to be in the works following its Season 4 finale. While there are few details about what to expect so far, you can check out the announcement teaser for the next season below.

Classroom of the Elite Season 5 Announced

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Classroom of the Elite Season 5 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. The potential production staff or returning voice cast have yet to be revealed as of this announcement either, but getting a confirmation of a new season at all is a big show of faith for the anime moving forward. The past two seasons have been developed and released in quick succession compared to the years long wait between the first and second seasons.

Classroom of the Elite had been dormant for five years following the end of the first season, and returned for not only a second season, but a third and fourth as well. Now that a fifth season has been announced, it’s clear that the series is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon for Kadokawa. That’s especially true as Ayanokoji and the others are now in the midst of their second year in school as of the end of the fourth season.

What’s Coming in Classroom of the Elite Season 5?

Courtesy of Studio Lerche

Classroom of the Elite Season 4 ends its adaptation of the first half of the 2nd year for Ayanokoji and the others, and with it introduced a whole new group of rivals that the class now has to deal with in order to make it to the top of the food chain. They had been successful in surviving the first year, but this is an entirely new tier of challenger that even a genius like Ayanokoji has been having to work that much harder to out think and overcome in his schemes so far.

You’re going to need to be sure to catch up with everything now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. Classroom of the Elite is a lot of complicated schemes and tricks that sometimes don’t completely make sense, so you’ll need to pay close attention to the character choices and dialogue in order to keep on top of everything. It seems there might be plenty of time to do so before Season 5.

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