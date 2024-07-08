2.5 Dimensional Seduction Opening, Ending Released: Watch

2.5 Dimensional Seduction has made its premiere as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2024 anime season, and with its first episode has debuted its first set of opening and ending themes! The Summer 2024 anime schedule has a ton of new anime releases that started making their premiere over the first week, and there have been a lot of different types of offerings already. HIDIVE has locked down several of the major releases, and 2.5 Dimensional Seduction is already looking like a standout as it makes the jump from Shueisha’s Jump+ app.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction has made its premiere this Summer, and with the first episode comes its first set of opening and ending theme sequences. The new opening is titled “Shutter Chance” as performed Meychan, and you can find the creditless version in the video above. The ending theme on the other hand is titled “Watch Me” as performed by Kaori Maeda and Akari Kito as their characters, and you can find the creditless version in the video below.

How to Watch 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

Based on the Shonen Jump+ manga from Yu Hashimoto, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction is now airing its new episodes this Summer and will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE alongside their debut in Japan. Hideki Okamoto will be directing the anime for J.C. Staff with Takao Yoshioka handling the scripts, Tomoyuki Shitaya designing the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi composing the music. The anime will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes, so the anime will air through the Summer and Fall 2024 anime seasons for 24-26 episodes.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction stars a voice cast that includes Junya Enoki as Masamune Okumura, Kaori Maeda as Ririsa Amano, Akari Kito as Mikari Tachibana, Aya Yamane as 753, Yuka Nukui as Magino, Tomokazu Sugita as Ogino, M.A.O as Mayuri Hanyu, Sayumi Suzushiro as Nonoa, and Sayumi Watabe as Aria. As for what to expect from the new anime, HIDIVE teases 2.5 Dimensional Seduction as such:

“‘I have no interest in real girls!’ So claims Okumura, the president of the school’s manga club. He’s your typical otaku, obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Liliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Ririsa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Ririsa convinces Okumura to become her photographer—and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Ririsa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds.”