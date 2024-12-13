2.5 Dimensional Seduction Season 2 Revealed With New Promo

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Season 2 was just announced at the end of the first season’s finale broadcast in Japan. Based on Yuu Hashimoto’s manga, the anime adaptation debuted in the Summer 2024 season, running for 24 episodes. The story follows Masamune Okumura, who comforts himself with anime and manga after a disastrous romantic confession. He’s now a second-year high school student and the Manga Research Club president. However, his school life changes completely after he meets the first-year Ririsa Amano, a cosplayer.

Amano convinces Okumura to become her photographer despite the latter’s initial resistance. Amano loves to cosplay Liliel, a fictional character adored by both of them. Later, Okumura reunites with his childhood friend Mikari Tachibana, who is determined to win his heart. Okumura is a hopeless otaku who is only excited about fictional characters. However, his heart begins to waver after he becomes Amano’s photographer. With 2.5 Dimensional Seduction’s official website confirming Season 2 is on the way, fans won’t have to wait long, so be sure to follow the anime’s X account for more updates.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Season 2 Drops Key Art and New Episode Promo

The second season of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction was announced with a promo featuring key art of the Amano, Tachibana, Noa, and Kisaki cosplaying together. The studio will fill in the details of Season 2 at a later date. The anime has only recently wrapped up its first season, so it might take them a few months to share a trailer and release window. The manga is currently ongoing with over 160 chapters, so it’s safe to assume there will be more seasons in the future.

Additionally, mark your calendars for December 20th since the anime will release a special episode called “Let’s Learn More About the Nigo Lili Swamp.” The episode will feature Jujutsu Kaisen star Junya Enoki, who is also the voice behind Masamune Okumura, along with Kaori Maeda (VA of Ririsa Amano) and M.A.O (VA of Mayuri Hanyuu). The trio will play the cosplay battle RPG 2.5-Dimensional Temptation: Angels’ Stage (LilyStage).

They will also discuss the first season. While the rest of the main cast won’t play the game, the episode will include video clips featuring interviews with the main cast, Kito Akari (VA of Mikari Tachibana), Suzushiro Sayumi (VA of Noa), and Watanabe Sayumi (VA of Aria Kisaki).

