6 Years Later, Acclaimed Isekai Series Teases Season 2 Update

Based on the 2013 action fantasy light novel written by Carlo Zen and illustrated by Shinobu Shinotsuki, Saga of Tanya the Evil released a manga adaptation in 2016 and an anime series in 2017. The series is famous for its WWI-style world, combined with realistic military strategy and intense action, following a reincarnated protagonist who is completely unfamiliar with the world. The anime aired 12 episodes in the first season before returning with a sequel film in February 2019. Over six years have passed since then, with almost no updates regarding the highly anticipated Season 2. The anime announced a second season four years ago, confirming that the cast and crew will be the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yasushi Uemura will return as the director, while Yuji Hosogoe will again be the character designer and the Chief Animation Director. Additionally, Kento Ihara will also rejoin the crew as the scriptwriter. These details were shared alongside the Season 2 announcement, confirming that the anime is under production. After several years of silence from the studio, fans will be getting a new update. According to @MangaMoguraRE on X, a reliable source of information on a number of anime and manga series, Saga of Tanya the Evil will soon reveal new information. The post immediately began circulating in the fandom as fans couldn’t hide their excitement over the series’s return. While the details of the announcement are scarce, we may expect something new within this month.

Saga of Tanya the Evil Is a Unique Fantasy Isekai

Image Courtesy of Studio Nut

The story stands out for following a ruthless protagonist who happens to be an amoral reincarnation of a cynical salaryman from modern-day Japan, reborn as a young girl named Tanya Degurechaff in a war-torn, alternate version of early 20th-century Europe. She is known for her selfish, pragmatic, and cruel actions that send shivers down the spines of her enemies. The story follows the protagonist who challenged Being X, a self-proclaimed God, to a battle of wits and ended up being reincarnated as a little girl in a war-struck world where magic is primarily used for military purposes.

Now known as Tanya, the protagonist swears to climb through the ranks of the country’s military. However, Being X still proves to be the biggest obstacle in Tanya’s attempt to rebuild a peaceful life for herself. Despite Being X’s desire to make her suffer, Tanya makes the best of the situation she’s been put in and manages to impress the higher-ups with her aptitude for war.

Going through several trials and tribulations, we follow Tanya’s journey as she strives to escape the self-proclaimed God’s influence, as she is embroiled in a war where she seeks world domination. Both the anime’s first season and the sequel film are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, one of the biggest anime streaming platforms for fans across the globe. Additionally, the light novel has been published in English by Yen Press under the Yen On imprint since December 19, 2017.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



