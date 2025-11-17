7 Weakest Demon Slayer Villains

The world of Demon Slayer is one of danger, with the constant fear of death lurking around every corner, filled with horrifying creatures that creep in the darkness. While the Twelve Kizuki are unquestionably the strongest, representing the absolute peak of demonic power and savagery, countless other demons roam across Japan, preying on innocent humans. Even the weakest among these creatures can do untold damage, each possessing incredible strength and terrifying abilities that far surpass those of a human, making them a massive threat to any Demon Slayer who isn’t highly trained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the early stages of a Demon Slayer’s journey, they frequently encounter these lower-level demons and must defeat them, not only to protect lives but to hone the skills required to survive in the brutal and unforgiving world.

7) Yahaba (Arrow Demon)

Yahaba was a demon who Tanjiro ultimately defeated while on his quest to find Lady Tamayo. He has one of the most unique Blood Demon Arts—directional arrows that he could control using the eyes on the palms of his hands.

While his power gives him remote control over force and direction, Yahaba himself lacks significant physical combat skills. His reliance on manipulating external forces, rather than raw power or close-quarters fighting, ultimately made him vulnerable when Tanjiro found a way to bypass his precise control.

6) Kyogai (Drum Demon)

A former member of the Twelve Kizuki, Kyogai was stripped of his rank because he reached the limit of how much human blood he could consume and stopped growing stronger. He retreated to a house where he hoped to lure more victims. There, he could rearrange the rooms and attack with powerful claw strikes by hitting the drums embedded in his body.

Despite his terrifying Blood Demon Art, which allowed him to control the space around him, Kyogai was physically weak and slow. The limited range of his attacks meant that a swift and focused opponent like Tanjiro could bypass the danger of his shifting mansion and target his body directly, leading to his eventual defeat.

5) Mother (Spider Demon)

An unwilling member of the Spider Family, the Mother was capable of controlling others using threads connected to specialized puppets. Her ability to manipulate corpses and humans made her a powerful threat against lower-ranking Demon Slayers on Mount Natagumo, using their own allies against them.

However, the source of her power was linked to her threads, which had a relatively weak strength and required her to maintain a conscious connection to her targets. Her deep-seated fear and unwillingness to be part of dire fighting also opened her to a psychological attack, causing her to freeze up when confronted by a Hashira.

4) Susamaru (Temari Demon)

Susamaru was Yahaba’s partner, a playful demon with the ability to create and control six incredibly hard-hitting temari balls using her Blood Demon Art. Her physical strength allowed her to throw these balls with deadly force, capable of demolishing surrounding buildings and obliterating her opponents.

The core weakness in her power lay not just in her overconfident, childish nature, but also in the fact that her power was highly dependent on her arms. The moment she lost an arm, her control and capacity to generate balls were essentially useless, and she quickly met her end

3) Daughter (Spider Demon)

As a key member of the Spider Family, the Daughter Demon was responsible for restraining and paralyzing her victims with powerful silk threads. She would often trap them and immobilize them before they met their horrific fate: being dissolved by her spider venom.

Her combat style is mostly passive, focusing on immobilization from a distance and relying on the venom to do the heavy lifting. This strategy was ineffective against an opponent like Shinobu with advanced cutting techniques and the sheer speed necessary to avoid the traps and close the distance before the threads could fully bind her.

2) Swamp Demon

One of the first demons Tanjiro encountered in his journey, this demon had the ability to split his body into three separate entities, all while operating within a separate dimension of blood and mud. He used this space to drown and disorient his female victims, allowing him to kill and feast on them without being caught or seen by anyone in the outside world.

Despite his ability to multiply and hide in his swamp dimension, the demon’s core body and true form were highly vulnerable. More than that, his Blood Demon Art was only useful in his watery, swamp-like dimension, which limited his effectiveness in any dry, open land.

1) Enmu

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Enmu was promoted to Lower Rank One of the Twelve Kizuki and was given a great amount of Muzan’s blood, instantly making him more powerful. His Blood Demon Art allowed him to put his victims into a deep, inescapable sleep, shattering their minds with psychologically traumatizing nightmares.

However, Enmu’s biggest flaw was his overconfidence and his ultimate decision to merge with the Mugen Train, believing this would make him invincible. By binding his core to the train, he gave his opponents a large, stationary target, making it possible for them to pinpoint and destroy his neck.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!