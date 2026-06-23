7 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Biggest Anime Ends This Week (Finale First Look Revealed)

Crunchyroll’s biggest sci-fi anime series is ending after seven long years, and has dropped the first look preview for its final episode coming this week to help get ready. Crunchyroll is now rounding out the final episodes of its slate for the Spring 2026 anime schedule as we head further into July, and we’re about to get a whole new wave of releases for the Summer 2026 anime schedule. But one Spring finale is going to be bigger than all of the others as it’s going to be the grand finale overall.

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Dr. Stone is going to be officially coming to an end after seven years with its final episode coming later this week, and Dr. Stone: Science Future is going to be capping off several seasons of build up as Senku and the others have made their way into space and have come face to face with the Whyman. Now there’s one final episode meant to bring it all to its conclusion, and the official website for the series has dropped the first look at its series finale that you can check out below.

When Does Dr. Stone’s Anime End?

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Dr. Stone: Science Future has been working its way through the third and final phase of the anime’s fourth season, and the final episode of the series will be making its debut on Thursday, June 25th in Japan. You’ll be able to find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits, so make sure to catch up with it all. With the intention of confronting the mysterious Whyman and figure out why their world had been turned to stone in the first place, Senku and the others were to make it to space even in their current stone world. That shows how much science has advanced in such a short time.

Dr. Stone revealed that the ultimate villain for the series is something Senku could have never seen coming, but ultimately makes sense within the kind of science based series that the world is now set in. The Whyman is not a traditional antagonist that fans had expected to see, and that’s the case for a lot of the series thus far. None of the “villains” have been traditional antagonists, and it really does make a lot of sense to bring it all to an end on the same kind of vibe.

How Will Dr. Stone End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original Dr. Stone manga ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2022, and that was only a few years after the anime adaptation began. It’s not a traditional kind of ending that fans might have expected from a Shonen Jump series with not a big action scene or climactic event. It’s Senku still pursuing the truths of the universe through science, and still finding another new frontier to cross over.

His initial dream had been to go to space before the world turned to stone, and now he’s been able to accomplish this with the help of people all around the world in the midst of this struggle. This continues to prove to him that science makes all things possible, and leads him to a final dream that’s going to prove a fun surprise.

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