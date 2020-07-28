Watch: A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Reveals New Opening Theme

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 has finally returned from its latest hiatus as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it has debuted a brand new opening theme sequence to kick off the next huge arc of the season. Following numerous production halts and delays for the first 15 episodes of the series due to the pandemic, A Certain Scientific Railgun T has officially begun the Dream Ranker arc in July with plans to end the third season of the series sometime this September. But at least it has returned with a brand new opening sequence.

Debuting with Episode 16 of A Certain Scientific Railgun T, the newest opening theme for the series is titled "dual existence" as performed by fripSide. The new opening theme sequence not only teases many of the fan favorites returning with the Dream Ranker arc but also many of the new villains and battles that Mikoto Misaka will be up against for the second half of the season. You can check it out in the video above as shared through the series' official YouTube account!

Following a series of delays that made it a struggle for the team behind A Certain Scientific Railgun T to make it through the first 15 episodes of the season, the Dream Ranker arc will presumably be airing each week as currently scheduled until the season ends its run this Fall. This arc will be adapting Chapters 71-97 of the manga adaptation of the series and involves the mysterious cards that flood the opening sequence right at the beginning.

With a new conflict spurred on by these mysterious cards, the third season will see the introduction of new characters and cast members for the anime including the previously announced additions of Atsumi Tanezaki as Ryoko Kuriba, Mayu Mineda as Shaei Miyama, and Sayumi Suzushiro as Rakko Yumiya for the Dream Ranker arc. Now that the series has returned for the moment (barring any other major delays), we will be seeing more of these new battles soon!

Are you excited to see that A Certain Scientific Railgun has finally returned to finish out its third season? What did you think of the first arc of the season? How are you liking the Dream Ranker arc's first episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.