A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 4 Announced

A Certain Scientific Railgun has announced that Season 4 of the anime is now in the works five years after the end of Season 3. Publisher Dengeki Bunko kicked off its 30th anniversary, and that means they have quite a lot to celebrate from the many light novel turned anime franchises it has lost over the course of the decades thus far. A Certain Magical Index is one such franchise that has not only found all kinds of its own success in the last 20 years, but has since launched spinoffs, sequels and all kinds of other successful stories for its characters as well.

A Certain Scientific Railgun is undoubtedly the most successful of these A Certain spinoff releases, and in some ways is even more of a hit than the original. This is going to be even more the case with the announcement that A Certain Scientific Railgun is now in the works on Season 4 of the anime. This will bring it to one more season than A Certain Magical Index when it hits, and you can check out the special announcement trailer for A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 4 in the video above.

What to Know for A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 4

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 4 is now in the works as announced by the account behind the entire A Certain anime franchise, but only labels that the new season is coming out “soon” without a concrete release date or window announced for the new season as of the time of this publication. What has been confirmed, however, is that Tatsuyuki Nagai will be returning from the previous season to direct the new episodes for J.C. Staff, and Kiyotaka Haimura will be handling the character designs. They won’t be the only big returns for the new episodes, however.

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 4 will also feature a returning voice cast led by its core four heroines, Rina Sato as Mikoto Misaka, Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai, Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu, Kanae Ito as Ruiko Saten. This is going to be an intriguing release for this spinoff as it’s the first of this extended universe to get four seasons, so it’s unclear where this expansive story is going to be heading next when it starts off. That’s all the more reason to tune in.

What Is A Certain Scientific Railgun Anyway?

A Certain Scientific Railgun is a special spinoff from A Certain Magical Index that instead follows Mikoto Misaka as she takes on her own deadly foes. She was only seen a little in the main series, but had a ton of potential to explore to the point where fans are now getting to see four seasons worth of anime for her. If you wanted to go back and check out the first three seasons of the anime, now is the best time to do so. But the best way to do so is going to Crunchyroll to check out the series in full in both Japanese and English language audio.

They tease what to expect from A Certain Scientific Railgun as such, “Misaka’s electro-manipulation abilities—and delightfully destructive Railgun projectile move—make her a rock star in Academy City. The techno-metropolis is packed with supernaturally powered students known as espers, including Misaka’s flirty friend and roommate, Kuroko. In this city full of super-powered gangs, mad scientists, and monsters—there’s no shortage of action!”

Are you excited to see a new season of this anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!