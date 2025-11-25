A Major Anime Game is Shutting Down Forever (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

It should come as no surprise that anime has had its fair share of video games in the past. Popular franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more have hit consoles and mobile devices to let players step into their respective anime worlds. Unfortunately, despite the skyrocketing popularity of anime around the world, it doesn’t mean that every anime video game will last forever. In a surprising new announcement, it appears as though Tokyo Revengers is the latest anime on the video game chopping market as its latest digital entry is planning to close.

Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission is an action RPG that first landed in November 2024, taking players into the time-traveling epic series. Unfortunately, the company responsible for the game recently announced that Last Mission will officially end its service on January 21st next year, with in-app purchases already becoming unavailable in the gacha entry. The official statement from Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission reads as such:

“Thank you very much for always playing Tokyo Revengers: Last Mission. After careful consideration, based on the current operational status and future policies, we plan to end service for this title on January 21st, 2026 at 12:00 (JST). At the same time, the purchase of paid currency (In-app purchases) will be discontinued on November 20th, 2025 at 12:00 (JST). After that, no additional purchases of paid currency will be possible. For unused paid currency, we plan to accept refund requests during the period from January 21st to March 22nd, 2026. We sincerely thank everyone who has supported us up to now.”

Tokyo Revengers’ Anime Marches On

While The Last Mission is ending in January, Tokyo Revengers still has some gas in the tank when it comes to its anime adaptation. Coming next year, the anime adaptation is planning to tackle the “Three Deities Arc,” a storyline that has some trials and tribulations for Takemichi and his ultimate goal. Liden Films had previously announced the return of the anime earlier this year, sharing the following breakdown for the 2026 release,

“The conflict between Tokyo Manji Gang and Tenjiku ended with a brutal outcome. As each of them move on to the next path with their grief, Hanagaki Takemichi (Takemichi) is filled with awe at the death of Kisaki Tetta. And Sano Manjiro (Mikey), who heard the whole story of the time leap, makes a certain decision. After the battle, Takemichi leaves the past behind and finally arrives at the best possible future where his lover, Hinata Tachibana, is alive. However, he is nowhere to be found there. In a world that has entered the “Three Heavens Era” where three teams are vying for supremacy, the final revenge begins!”

Tokyo Revengers brought its source material to an end in 2022, meaning there most likely won’t be too many more anime seasons arriving in the future, so enjoy your time with this time-travel epic while it’s still here. The “Three Deities Arc” isn’t billed as the grand finale, but the next storyline, the Kanto Manji Arc, is.

