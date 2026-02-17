Acclaimed Fantasy Series’ Creator Returns With a Special Surprise Ahead of Anime’s Season 2

The beloved fantasy romance, Yona of the Dawn, by Kusanagi Mizuho, reached its conclusion in December 2025 after 16 years of serialization. The series began serialization in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine in 2009 and followed the journey of Princess Yona, who was forced to flee her castle with her bodyguard Hak when she was betrayed by someone she trusted the most. Her epic journey takes her throughout the Kouka Kingdom and beyond as she protects the innocent citizens with the help of her trusted friends. The series also released an anime adaptation in 2014, but it took more than a decade to confirm a sequel season. The main story reached its bittersweet conclusion, leaving room for side stories to follow the beloved characters after their journey together ended.

On the other hand, the anime adaptation ended at a crucial moment when Yona gathered all Four Dragon Warriors before beginning her journey. The story will be more intriguing than ever in Season 2, as the beloved princess has to face more challenges than ever. Although details on the anime’s return have yet to be revealed, the manga is preparing to release its volumes and a special fanbook. On her official X handle, Mizuho shared a new update on the latest release of the series while also unveiling the first look.

Yona of the Dawn Creator Promotes The Official Fanbook

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

Along with a sneak peek at the fanbook, Mizuho shared, “I’ve created a Yona finale commemorative memorial fanbook for the Hana to Yume issue releasing on 2/20. It includes a post-finale interview and answers to questions from readers that were previously solicited.”

She continued, “For those who prefer the comic volumes, it contains spoilers, so I’d appreciate it if you check it out after reading the final volume. However, the author’s thoughts and such might sometimes act as noise in relation to the manga, so for those who just want to enjoy the manga without overthinking, please don’t push yourselves. There were so many questions, so I could only answer a small portion, but I’d be delighted if you enjoyed it. Sorry, I couldn’t reply to everything. Thank you so much for all the questions & warm comments!!”

Just like any other fanbook, this one also contains basic information on the characters, as well as Q&A sections where Mizuho replies to some questions from fans. Of course, considering the series’ popularity, the number of questions has been immensely high, making it impossible for the author to reply to them all. The fanbook is scheduled to be released in Japan on February 20th, 2026, along with Volume 47 of the manga.

The global release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but you can find links to the physical and digital copies of 45 English-translated manga volumes on the official Viz Media website. The series will also reveal the release date of the final Volume 48 in a few weeks, which will include the final two chapters from the manga and a special side story following the beloved characters after the main story’s ending.

What to Expect From Yona of the Dawn’s Anime Sequel

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

So far, the studio hasn’t even shared a first look at the anime’s return. We can expect new information regarding the anime this year, but there’s no guarantee as long as the studio stays silent on the matter. The upcoming season will follow Yona’s journey after she decides to protect the Kouka Kingdom, where the citizens have been struggling due to her father’s reign.

She continues to grow more powerful, and with the best warriors in the kingdom on her side, she helps every village she stumbles upon. Furthermore, since it’s a slow-burn romance story, the sequel will also focus on the growing relationship between Hak and Yona. The first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and now is the perfect time to catch up before the anime’s return.

