Adult Swim/Cartoon Network Pulling Several Episodes Following Recent Plane Crashes

Real-life events having an impact on the entertainment industry is nothing new, and it seems that both Adult Swim and Cartoon Network are making some changes to their schedules in light of recent tragedies. Thanks to the plane crashes that recently took place in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, the Warner Bros’ platforms have taken a few episodes of some of their most popular series off of their on-air rotation. While this doesn’t mean that said installments will never again be featured on either channel, it does mean that you won’t be seeing them aired in the near future out of respect for those affected by the crashes.

If you’re unfamiliar with the two plane crashes that took place earlier this week, the first crash occurred on January 29th as an Army helicopter collided with a commercial airline. All sixty-four people on the American Eagle jet lost their lives while the three military personnel aboard the Black Hawk helicopter were also casualties of the mid-air collision. The second crash, which took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 31st, was a medical transport plane that consisted of six passengers. It’s understandable that both Adult Swim and Cartoon Network would change their schedules accordingly in the face of these tragedies.

Cartoon Network

Adult Swim/Cartoon Network Episodes Being Pulled

The current list of episodes that will reportedly be pulled from the schedule include:

The Amazing World of Gumball – “The Saint”

Courage The Cowardly Dog – “Scuba-Scuba Doo”

Family Guy – “Boy (Dog) Meets Girl (Dog)”

Family Guy – “Yug Ylimaf”

Robot Chicken – “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U”

Eric Andre Show – “Hannibal Quits”

An official statement from Warner Bros. was not released in the face of these schedule changes as of the writing of this article. Both channels have done similar removals in past years due to tragedies at the time and each of the episodes listed have references to plane crashes.

The Animated Episodes in Question

For The Amazing World of Gumball, “The Saint” features a scene of a plane crashing as a result of Gumball and Darwin taking place in a charity event gone awry. Family Guy’s “Boy (Dog) Meets Girl (Dog)” features a joke about 9/11 while the other installment, “Yug Ylimaf” features a plane crashing into a town. In Courage The Cowardly Dog’s “Scuba-Scuba Dog,” the titular canine flies a plane into the sea and eventually has the warplane explode.

Robot Chicken’s “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U” features a joke at the end of the episode that recreates a scene from the film Donnie Darko. In the sequence, a character dressed as the movie’s “Frank The Rabbit” is struck by an airplane engine. Finally, The Eric Andre Show’s “Hannibal Quits” features a segment wherein Eric pretends to have fallen out of a plane to a group of confused civilians. No word has been shared when/if these episodes will return following the recent crashes.

Via CN News/Schedules