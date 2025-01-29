Family Guy Season 23 Shares First Look Promo

Family Guy is gearing up to return to screens next month with the highly anticipated Season 23 of the animated series, and FOX has given fans a new look at what to expect with the first poster for the new season. Family Guy unfortunately missed out on much of 2024 as the series was shifted away from its initial return during the Fall 2024 TV schedule to instead premiere in Winter 2025 as part of FOX’s midseason line up of shows. This means fans have been waiting quite a while for these new episodes, but that wait will thankfully soon be over.

Family Guy is leading the pack for FOX’s Animation Domination block on Sunday evenings when the midseason premieres in February, and it’s going to finally premiere its new episodes from Season 23 for the occasion. It will be returning in a new time slot that was previously held by The Simpsons last Fall, and will likely feature all sorts of new shenanigans from Peter and the rest of the Griffin Family. To get the first look at these new episodes, you can check out the new poster for Family Guy Season 23 below as released by FOX.

When Does Family Guy Return?

Family Guy Season 23 will be officially premiering with FOX on Sunday, February 16th at 8:00PM EST. The series will be leading a midseason line up for Animation Domination on Sunday evenings that will also include new episodes of Grimsburg, The Great North, and Krapopolis that have also been taking a break during the Winter holiday season. Family Guy will be temporarily taking the spot long held by The Simpsons, so heading into the midseason fans had been wondering whether or not The Simpsons would be moving to an entirely different day as a result. But this has since been confirmed not to be the case.

There was an initial worry when Family Guy was first announced to be moving to the midseason schedule as it was originally reported that FOX was considering moving the animated series to Wednesdays to help other programming. This would have been a significant shift for the series that had been airing on Sunday evenings for two decades, but thankfully that’s all been debunked as Family Guy returns to Sundays. The Simpsons also confirmed it will be returning to its time slot later this March.

What’s Next for Family Guy?

It’s yet to be revealed just how many episodes Family Guy Season 23 will be running for, but thankfully fans won’t have to be waiting much longer to see the new season in action. Previous promotional materials released during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 last year revealed that the coming episodes will feature a Top Gun parody, Lois trying out stand up comedy, and Meg dating a younger version of the Giant Chicken. But trying to guess what’s coming in a Family Guy episode is never easy.

If you wanted to check out more of Family Guy in the meantime, there are lots of ways to go back and watch the older episodes. You can find all 22 available seasons of Family Guy now streaming exclusively with Hulu (along with two brand new holiday specials exclusive to the streaming service). Family Guy is also one of the biggest animated series on broadcast television as there are reruns running pretty much every evening on channels such as FXX, Comedy Central, and Adult Swim. And when these new episodes kick off? There will be at least four channels potentially airing Family Guy at the same time.