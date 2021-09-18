Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Bringing Shenmue and Blade Runner: Black Lotus to New York Comic Con

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are bringing the new Shenmue anime and Blade Runner: Black Lotus to New York Comic Con this year! New York Comic Con was announced for a special blend of in-person and virtual panels this year, and will be kicking off next month with all kinds of new presentations and announcements that will include lots of new things for anime fans. Some of these new projects include the currently in the works anime series produced by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll that are gearing up for their world premieres soon as well.

The listings for New York Comic Con’s panels announced some of what Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are bringing to the convention. One of which is for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and the more surprising is for the upcoming Shenmue series based on SEGA’s cult favorite video game franchise. We have yet to get any footage of this one in particular since the key visual was revealed from its big announcement back in 2020, so this one’s going to be huge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking place October 7th from 5:15-6:15PM EST is the “Shenmue: Continuing the Legacy” panel. It teases a virtual screening for fans not in physical attendance along with the panel description of, “Hear how Yu Sukuzi brought his Sega creations to life through anime in this original production from Adult Swim and Crunchyroll.” As for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, its panel will be taking place on the same day just a bit later from 6:45 to 7:45. It’s described as “Explore the intricate approach to writing the dystopian future with the producers and directors of Blade Runner: Black Lotus with futurist, Maurice Conti, who shares his take on how the Blade Runner world stacks up against our future.”

There’s very little we know about the new Shenmue anime unfortunately, but it’s confirmed to currently be 13 episodes long and will be releasing on Adult Swim and streaming with Crunchyroll simultaneously when it does premiere. As for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the series is currently scheduled to debut sometime this Fall and is also planned to simultaneously release with Adult Swim and Crunchyroll as well. But what do you think?

Are you curious to see what’s to come from Shenmue and Blade: Runner Black Lotus at New York Comic Con this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!