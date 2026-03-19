Adult Swim Spin-Off Has Seemingly Been Renewed For Second Season Before Premiere

Following the recent news that Smiling Friends would end with its third season, Adult Swim has been needing some good news. Luckily, the Cartoon Network programming block has been working to usher in some new series that might fill the gap left by Charlie and Pim. In the future, Adult Swim is planning to release several new seasons for shows like Ha Ha, You Clowns and Rick And Morty, though another contender seems to be entering the ring. With a new spin-off series arriving later this year, it appears as though the upcoming animated show might be getting a second season before we witness season one.

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In a new report from Variety, the outlet confirmed that the state of California has received tax credits for multiple entertainment projects. This includes live-action series such as The Pitt, I Love LA, and Rooster. You might be wondering how this is a confirmation for the Adult Swim spin-off. Well, California has confirmed that Adult Swim will receive these tax credits as well, specifically for a second season of President Curtis. Set to arrive later this year, the Rick And Morty spin-off will focus on the head of the executive, as voiced by Keith David. At present, Adult Swim hasn’t officially confirmed a second season, though the tax credits seem to point toward Curtis having a bright future.

Adult Swim’s Oval Office Series Explained

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For those who might need a refresher, or haven’t watched Rick and Morty to see the spectacle of President Curtis’ time in office, there’s plenty to know about the Keith David-voiced commander-in-chief. This fictional president of the United States first appeared in the fifth episode of season two, asking Rick Sanchez for help due to an unbelievable alien invasion. Ever since, Curtis has returned time and again to often ask Rick for help or tell the mad scientist to stick to his lane. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the spin-off, David has already hinted at what is to come.

During last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, David commented on playing the character and teased what fans can expect from the upcoming spin-off, “President Curtis has always been a blast to play. Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.”

As for the spin-off itself, Adult Swim previously released an official description of the upcoming series arriving later this year, “President Curtis follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.” For the main series, Rick And Morty is set to return this May with its ninth season, landing on Cartoon Network on May 24th.

What do you think of President Curtis potentially already being set for a season two? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Variety