Aggretsuko Fans Geek Out With The Release Of Season Three
Everyone's favorite red panda office worker who blasts out metal karaoke has returned with a third season on Netflix and fans of Aggretsuko are already losing their minds on social media! With the anime series created by Studio Fanworks, the hilarious mundane adventures of the young accountant have garnered a number of fans around the world and fans of Aggretsuko have already binged the entirety of the series since it dropped earlier today. With the metal slinging nine to fiver encountering a whole new slew of issues in season three, we're crossing our fingers that the popularity of the series will warrant a fourth season!
Have you already binged season three of Aggretsuko? What have you thought of the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the adventures of this mundane anime world!
Cannot Recommend Any Stronger
I just finished #AggretsukoSeason3 staying up all night to do so! I'm not gonna spoilerpost until more people watch it but ohmygod it was amazing I loved it and I reccomend Aggretsuko so much, and that's all im going to say for now!!! pic.twitter.com/w6LvDdwx5Y— scurvy 🦋 (@icarlydvr) August 27, 2020
It's Hot Folks!
AGGRETSUKO SEASON 3 IS FIRE— Dani “Danonino Danone” (@Gotsims1) August 27, 2020
JoJo Always Finds A Way To Enter The Conversation
aggretsuko is honestly becoming my comfort show bc it's so fucking fun to watch 🗿
ALSO HOW THE FUCK AM I SUPPOSED TO WATCH DUB WITHOUT HEARING JOSEPH JOESTAR IN HAIDA'S VOICE
FUCK— gwen | shera what the FUCK (@HumanoidCat) August 27, 2020
Once You Pop You Can't Stop
the new season of aggretsuko is so good,,,, i cant stop watching— Catiac Agreste (@adrienaline_art) August 27, 2020
So Intense
I finished Aggretsuko season 3 an hour ago and I cried so much😭 shit was so intense and rn by finishing it idk how to feel pic.twitter.com/S7JmJ6gjy0— MarsiBug💕 (@squishymarsibug) August 27, 2020
I Think We Can All Relate
Not even 5 minutes into the new Aggretsuko and I'm already called out. I hate how much I relate to this overworked red panda.— Auntie Erin ♠️❄🦇🤕 (@kurenaifailtaru) August 27, 2020
Spinning Into Metal
AGGRETSUKO SEASON 3 IS UP!!! 💕👏🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/jBi9dDtU7y— Petty Solider Sailor Moon🌙💕 (@Erin_Moniq) August 27, 2020
The Best Season
K so I just finished Aggretsuko s3, and it's definitely the best season to me, Haida is finally one of my favourite characters, he IS THE FUCKING GOAT OF AGGRETSUKO, as a whole— Adlon (@noldadlon) August 27, 2020
I feel empty now, I have nothing left to see, and I don't even think there will be a season 4
maybe huh pic.twitter.com/5Wpm7jVQMG
Exactly What We Needed
Aggretsuko Season 3 was exactly what I needed
I genuinely feel motivated and upbeat again, at least at the moment
It's time to put myself together again— Helena #BlackLivesMatter (@Bonk6) August 27, 2020
It's Time To Binge
Oh I haven’t binge watched anything for a long time but ...Aggretsuko season 3 ✌🏼yesyes— Samantha Akkerman (@SamsCosplayArt) August 27, 2020
