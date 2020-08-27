Aggretsuko Fans Geek Out With The Release Of Season Three

Everyone's favorite red panda office worker who blasts out metal karaoke has returned with a third season on Netflix and fans of Aggretsuko are already losing their minds on social media! With the anime series created by Studio Fanworks, the hilarious mundane adventures of the young accountant have garnered a number of fans around the world and fans of Aggretsuko have already binged the entirety of the series since it dropped earlier today. With the metal slinging nine to fiver encountering a whole new slew of issues in season three, we're crossing our fingers that the popularity of the series will warrant a fourth season!

Have you already binged season three of Aggretsuko? What have you thought of the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the adventures of this mundane anime world!