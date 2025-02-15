Akane-Banashi Unpacks a Surprise For Fans on 3rd Anniversary

Weekly Shonen Jump’s hit manga Akane-Banashi is celebrating its third anniversary this month. Written by Yuuki Sunega and illustrated by Takamasa Moue, the series has a wide fanbase even without getting an anime adaptation yet. The story follows Akane Osaki, a young girl determined to become a master of rakugo, a traditional form of Japanese storytelling. Her father, Sinta Arakawa, was a talented rakugoka (rakugo performer). He aimed to reach the prestigious shin’uchi rank but was expelled by the strict master Issho Arakawa without any clear explanation. Akane was deeply affected by her father’s situation as his dreams were shattered.

Years after the incident, she decides to pursue rakugo herself and uncover the truth behind her father’s expulsion. Her talent and passion for storytelling are just like her father’s as she embarks on a quest to master the art while facing tough competition, traditional expectations, and the judgment of senior performers along the way. She seeks to revolutionize the art and make a name for herself in a male-dominated world of storytelling. As the manga has been serializing for three years now, it finally announced its first character popularity poll. The details will be shared in WSJ Issue #13, which will be released on February 25th, 2025.

Akane Banashi will be holding its '1st Character Popularity Poll' to commemorate its 3rd Anniversary.



More details will be revealed next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #13. pic.twitter.com/yvMCYy1XB2 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 13, 2025

Akane-Banashi Is Long Overdue for an Anime

The manga is well-loved by fans, critics, and even other mangakas. The unconventional storyline and a female protagonist in a WSJ manga are enough to draw fans’ attention. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda recommended the first volume of Akane-banashi in a comment included on the cover. This was merely a few months after the series’ debut, which gave the manga a significant boost in popularity. Furthermore, another renowned mangaka, Hideaki Anno, creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion, recommended Akane-Banashi in Volume 2. However, even though it’s been three years, the manga hasn’t announced an anime adaptation.

Usually, a popular manga will get an adaptation within two years of its serialization. Additionally, since rakugo is a spoken art, an anime adaptation will be a better experience than manga. It will be perfect to have top-tier voice acting performances, similar to Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju, an underrated rakugo-focused anime. The series has maintained its popularity since Volume 1, always ranking fairly in sales charts. However, Akane-Banashi not being a battle shonen could be the reason behind the delay in anime, as series like Sakamoto Days and Dandadan get priority by studios. The manga currently has 145 chapters, which is more than enough to create at least two or three seasons.

