Akira Collector Set Is Back in Stock Finally

Akira is considered to be one of the greatest anime films of all time and with good reason, as the story of psychic warfare mixed with stunning animation still resonates to this day despite the movie hitting in 1988 and it seems that fans can once again go back to the source of the story created by mangaka Katsuhiro Otomo. The box set collecting the entirety of Akira’s manga has apparently found its way back online, giving fans the opportunity to see where the story of Kaneda, Tetsuo, and the other characters of Neo Tokyo began.

A few years ago, the creator of Akira made a big announcement that the franchise would be receiving a new anime series that would revisit the franchise and stick closer to to the events that took place within the manga. Katsuhiro Otomo has been tight-lipped about the adaptation since it was announced, with no new footage or really any information being released. On top of this new Akira series, Otomo also announced that he was working on a new animated film titled Orbital Era. Much like the upcoming animated series, not much news has been released regarding Katsuhiro this new feature but considering the creator’s resume, many anime fans are still waiting to see when new details will emerge.

Twitter User Wario 64 brought notice to the fact that Akira’s manga box set was once again available here on Amazon for around $150 USD, containing over two thousand pages of the legendary manga series that has become one of the most highly regarded pieces of anime fiction to date:

The official description of the 35th Anniversary Manga Box Set reads as such:

“An all-new, complete 35th anniversary hardcover box set of one of the most acclaimed and influential comics of all time, with the original Japanese art and right-to-left reading format for the first time! The science-fiction epic that changed anime and manga forever is presented in six beautiful hardcover volumes, plus the hardcover Akira Club art book and an exclusive patch with the iconic pill design.”

Will you be picking up this Akira manga box set? Do you think we'll get word of the upcoming anime series this year?

