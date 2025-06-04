One of the Most Iconic Fantasy Stories Ever Gets the Anime Treatment: Watch

Play video

More often than not, anime studios adapt manga from Japanese authors and artists, which has led to shows like One Piece and Demon Slayer all becoming major international hits. But, occasionally, studios look further abroad for inspiration, including literary classics. Anne of Green Gables has already received several anime adaptations, and some of Studio Ghibli’s best works took cues from Western folklore and fairytales. Now, it’s time for one of the most iconic fantasy stories of all time, Alice in Wonderland, to get the anime treatment on the big screen.

Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to -Dive in Wonderland- (With Alice in Wonderland -Dive in Wonderland) is the latest anime inspired by C.S. Lewis’ timeless novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. A new trailer for Dive in Wonderland has just been revealed ahead of its theatrical release in August. Alongside the trailer, new cast members and the movie’s theme song have also been revealed.

Alice in Wonderland Finally Gets an Anime Movie… Kind Of

The highlight of Dive in Wonderland‘s new trailer is the stunning animation. Toshiya Shinohara is directing the series under P.A. WORKS animation studio. The trailer features many recognizable faces, including Queen of Hearts, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, and Cheshire Cat.

The trailer also features the film’s theme song “Zukan,” which has been performed by Japanese pop band SEKAI NO OWARI. “The protagonist of Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to is a girl who is living a life that’s not always as she’d like it to be,” said the band’s pianist and songwriter, Saori, in a statement. “What kind of words would suit her to fantastically depict the way she faces her difficulties? As I was thinking about this, several “images of creatures whose environment is not suitable and who have a hard time just living” came to mind, so I wrote the lyrics with the title of ‘Zukan.’”

Most of the film’s cast has already been revealed, including Rise (Nanoka Hara), Alice (Maika Pugh), Queen of Hearts (Mayu Matsuoka), and Mad Hatter (Koji Yamamoto). The new announcement added Subaru Kimura and Ayumu Murase as Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

Dive In Wonderland Isn’t a Faithfull Adaptation

Fans of C.S. Lewis’ novel might be slightly disappointed to learn that Dive in Wonderland isn’t exactly a one-for-one adaptation. In fact, it follows a completely different lead character. Dive in Wonderland follows Rise, a young girl who stumbles into Wonderland, where she then meets Alice and the other characters from the timeless tale.

The official synopsis reads, “Rise Azumino is a university student who has lost in her life. One day, guided by an invitation letter left behind by her late grandmother, she enters “Wonderland”. She meets a girl named Alice there, and they travel together… the residents of Wonderland appear before Rise one after another! And the crazy commotion that ensues! What kind of future will Rise choose in this crazy adventure with Alice?”

Dive in Wonderland premieres in Japanese theaters on August 29th.

