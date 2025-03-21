American Dad Future Uncertain Due to Major TBS Shake-Up

While Seth MacFarlane might be best known for creating the Griffin family in Family Guy, this is far from the only animated clan to rise from the brain of the prolific creator. Currently in its twenty-first season, American Dad first got its start on Fox but would eventually air its episodes on the cable network TBS. Unfortunately, news has landed online that the Smith family’s time as a part of TBS is coming to an end as the possible series finale is arriving sooner than you might think. Luckily, this storm cloud has a silver lining as all isn’t lost for the Smiths.

According to outlet TVLine, TBS will reportedly not air new episodes of American Dad moving forward. This means that the final new episode of the series on the cable network will air this Monday, March 24th. While TBS will house previous seasons of the series through 2030 according to the publication, it will no longer be the place to catch new episodes, should new episodes even be produced. It is possible that American Dad could receive a lifeline from another network and/or streaming service in the future, but for now, the series’ future is anyone’s guess.

American Dad: Hulu Bound?

While nothing has been confirmed, American Dad eventually landing on Hulu could make sense as the streaming service has become well-known for resurrecting animated series. In recent years, the Disney-owned platform has brought back series like Animaniacs and Futurama, looking to re-ignite the fan bases of the respective properties while introducing them to new viewers. Considering how beloved Seth MacFarlane’s works have become over the years, seeing the Smiths arrive on a streaming service, Hulu or otherwise, is a definite possibility.

Still, if this is truly the end of American Dad, the series has had a good run. First beginning in 2005, not many television shows, animated or otherwise, can run for twenty years. While the show might have never hit the same heights as Family Guy, Stan and his clan’s adventures have carved out a passionate fanbase who are sure to begin campaigns to save the show from cancellation.

