American Dad Could Be Getting Some Great News for Its Future Soon

American Dad! is currently working through Season 19 of the animated series with TBS each week, but the series could be getting some great news for its future soon as one of the stars behind it is teasing work on new episodes. American Dad! is one of the most notable animated sitcoms in history. Originally branching out from Seth MacFarlane’s universe of shows on Fox, American Dad! has gone on to find its own identity as it even recently crossed over its 20th anniversary milestone. But it’s at a much different place now than where it used to be when it first began.

Not only is American Dad! fully now a part of TBS’ originals slate of programming, but it’s also one of the last TBS original projects still running to this day. It’s been such a success with both its broadcast and streaming releases that fans have been wondering if it would get renewed for more episodes following this season, and star Jeff Fischer teased just that with a social media update that teased the cast was working on a new episode. Check it out as spotted by @animatedplus on X.

American Dad! voice actor, Jeff Fischer, posted a picture of a script for a table read on his Instagram today.



Seemingly confirming that the show has been renewed for another season. pic.twitter.com/YqzhzDd4DV — animatedplus (@animatedplus) February 5, 2025

American Dad Star Teases New Episodes

American Dad! star Jeff Fischer (who voices Jeff Fischer in the animated series) took to Instagram to shared a sheet from a coming episode of American Dad titled “Powering Through” and highlighted that he was now working on Season 19 table read. The funny thing about the tease, however, is that while Season 19 is currently airing its new episodes with TBS every week, no episode of the season seems to share this same title. Which means that American Dad! could be working on a future season (which has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication).

The curious thing about this as well is American Dad‘s own production schedule. Fischer might be teasing Season 19, and it might be airing as such, but in the production timeline the current season is technically Season 21. It’s a bit annoying when it comes to figuring out what could be coming next as the next season would technically be renewed as a Season 22. But if Season 19 ends this year, and the series gets renewed, it’d make a lot more sense for TBS to renew it as a potential Season 20 to help celebrate 20 years of American Dad. It would all just line up perfectly.

Will American Dad Get Renewed for Season 22?

TBS or 20th Television Animation have yet to make any official announcement for American Dad’s potential future, so as of right now it’s the best time to enjoy each of Season 19’s episodes now airing with both TBS and Adult Swim. You can also catch up with each of the seasons thus far now streaming with Hulu. A renewal for the series makes all the sense in the world as American Dad is currently the second most binged series on Hulu according to a Nielson Report from 2024.

But as of right now, the series’ future is definitely uncertain. It’s hopeful to see new episodes of the series are being worked on, so we could be getting a very good update in the future. It just might be a further off future than expected. But are you hoping to see American Dad come back for another season? How are you liking the newest episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything American Dad in the comments!