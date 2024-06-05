American Manga Awards Announces Inaugural Event

The American Manga Awards has been announced, shining a spotlight on the medium in the West. Set to take place this year as a part of the upcoming Anime NYC, the ceremony has revealed not only the first details for its inaugural event, but has shared how manga artists, and manga enthusiasts, can submit entries for consideration. If you're aware of a manga, or creators involved in the manga field, that might fit the bill for these upcoming awards, you might want to check out the info below as quickly as possible as time is running out for submissions.

Sponsored by Anime NYC and the Japan Society, here's the official description for the first-ever American Manga Awards, "The 2024 American Manga Awards will be the first-ever awards program honoring manga: manga creators, great manga stories, and the publishing professionals who make it possible for readers in US/Canada to discover and enjoy these amazing characters and stories in English. It will culminate in a ceremony and reception hosted by author and translator Matt Alt and honor the works professionals including Frederik L. Schodt." Deadlines for submissions are set to come to a close on June 15th of this month, so submitters better enter quick if they are looking to take home one of the first-ever American Manga Awards.

(Photo: Japan Society & Anime NYC)

The American Manga Awards Categories

If you're interested in seeing what the categories for the inaugural event are, here is a breakdown of the eight awards that will "celebrate manga, manga creators, and publishing professionals,"

Mangaka Hall of Fame

Best New Manga

Best New Edition of Classic Manga

Best Lettering

Manga Publishing Hall of Fame

Best Continuing Manga Series

Best Translation

Best Publication Design

The event itself will take place on August 22nd at the Japan Society's Lila Acheson Wallace Auditorium in Midtown Manhattan. If you want to submit potential candidates for the first-ever American Manga Awards, you can do so by clicking here. Keep in mind, the submissions must have been manga printed in English between August 1st of last year to July 30th of 2024 to be up for an award.

Do you want to see who wins the first-ever American Manga Awards this summer? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the ceremony hitting in 2024 and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via AnimeNYC