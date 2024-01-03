Manga Survey Unpacks the Anime Adaptations They Want ASAP

It seems anime and manga are getting bigger by the day. These days, social media and technology make things easier to find, so these industries are on the rise. Gone are the days of niche anime, that's for sure. With a new year here, tons of anime is on the horizon, and netizens are already asking for more. So of course, fans answered when a poll asked which anime adaptations they want ASAP.

The information comes from Anime Anime JP, a website that details all things anime. It was there recently a poll asked users about which manga they want to see animated. More than 400 users responded, and you can read their top picks below:

Tokyo Aliens

Kindergarten Wars

Sakamoto Days

I Don't Even Have a Mob of Maiden Games

Witch Watch

Scented Flowers Bloom With Dignity

Togen Anki

We Are the Protagonists of the Demon World!

Harmful Super Beast



As you can see from the list above, some of the picks chosen aren't even available outside Japan. However, there are others listed that have caught the eye of fans globally. Series such as Witch Watch and Sakamoto Days have been on an anime shortlist with fans for years. Now, up-and-coming hits like Kindergarten Wars are all the rage, and Tokyo Aliens stirred enough chatter to take first place here.

Of course, none of these series have any anime plans on hand. We can only hope some studios are out there bidding for a chance to bring them to life. After all, companies like WIT Studios or Bones could do impressive work with Sakamoto Days. Just saying.

What do you make of this list? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!