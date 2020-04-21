These Are the Best Anime Series According to Fans

When it comes to your favorite anime, things can get heated when your series is questioned. There is nothing as aggravating as defending your go-to show from haters, but there are some things worth fighting over. For instance, when the title of Best Anime is up for grabs, you may feel compelled to put forth a case for your favorite show... and that is what netizens did recently to celebrate an anime holiday.

It wasn't long ago that April ushered in National Anime Day, and the event prompted netizens to go wild. Anime trended for an entire day as fans shared their favorite thing about the medium, and it seems they are obsessed with hyping their own picks. That is why Pop Crave asked fans bluntly which anime series is the best to date, and the replies got heated.

In honor of #NationalAnimeDay, what’s the best anime of all time? pic.twitter.com/ygNsr47ZeD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2020

You can check out a slew of responses below to see how feisty things got. The ordeal began hot when one fan suggested One Piece was the best anime out there, but others were quick to bash the show for being overrated. This prompted plenty of One Piece fans to defend the Straw Hats, and this kind of chaos continued to breed.

In fact, it seems as if there was only one show which got universal praise. Sailor Moon swept the competition as the shojo wowed with its story and action. The fantastical title may be outdated for some, but its heartfelt arcs and relatable characters continue to resonate with fans even today. So if you ever thought about dissing Queen Serena on Twitter, well - you may want to reconsider that.

What do you make of this list? Which anime would you rank as the best to date? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!