Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Episode Count Revealed

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is one of the many notable manga franchises making their anime debut this month as part of the very stacked Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the anime has revealed how many episodes its debut season will be running for! Nene Yukimori's original Weekly Young Jump magazine manga series is one of the romantic comedies in the same vein as many others were a more assertive heroine breaks the lead character out of their shells, but its approach to it is far more of a gentle and calm experience than many of the others of its ilk.

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has yet to kick off its run as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, but as the series gets ready for its premiere fans have been clued into all sorts of new details about it. This includes the number of episodes it's going to be as listings for its Blu-ray and DVD releases overseas have confirmed that Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's anime will have a single cour of 12 episodes for its first season.

How to Watch Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's Anime

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's anime will be making its debut on January 10th, and the series will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE upon its release overseas. Directed by Rent-A-Girlfriend director Kazuomi Koga for studio PINE JAM, the anime stars the likes of Kana Hanazawa as Nagisa Kubo and Kengo Kawanishi as Junta Shiraishi, the two leads for the series. As for what to expect, HIDIVE teases the anime as such:

"Junta Shiraishi has just one goal: to experience youth to the fullest! But this is easier said than done. Junta is so socially invisible that people at school would swear he skipped class even when he's sitting right behind them. Everything changes when Junta meets Nagisa Kubo. She's the only person who pays Junta any attention, and her constant teasing is sure to turn Junta's quiet life upside down because Kubo won't let him be invisible!"

Is this going to be enough episodes for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible's anime debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!