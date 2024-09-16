Enhyphen Announces Its Very Own Anime with Dark Moon: The Blood Altar

It looks like the anime fandom is colliding with anime in the best way. Thanks to Aniplex, we have learned the team behind Enhyphen, one of the biggest K-pop boy groups on the scene, has an anime in the works. Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is coming to the small screen, and all eyes are on the ambitious adaptation in the wake of its reveal.

The big announcement comes on the heels of Aniplex Online Festival as the event ushered a ton of announcement from the distributor. From Solo Leveling to Blue Exorcist and Demon Slayer, the whole gang made a showing at the event. It was there Blood Moon: The Dark Altar came up as the hit webtoon confirmed it has an anime in the works.

According to current reports, Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is in development, but no other information has been given on the project. This means we have no studio, staff, or stars attached to the project. As you can imagine, fans are hopeful that Enhyphen will take part in the anime given the webtoon's connection to the group. It seems like a given that Enhyphen will perform a song for the anime, but hopefully, the actors will get a chance to dub their roles if they are interested.

What Is Dark Moon: Blood Altar

For those curious about Dark Moon: The Blood Altar, the webtoon made its debut in collaboration with HYBE in 2022. The series ran for just over a year, and to date, Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is one of the top-read series on WEBTOON. As for its story, the supernatural series was created with Enhyphen in mind as it borrows from their long list of music videos. So if you want to know more about Dark Moon: The Blood Altar, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Welcome to Riverfield, where the most popular boys at two rival schools happen to be vampires and werewolves. When a mysterious new student, Sooha, transfers to Riverfield, the rivals find themselves inexplicably drawn to her. As horrible incidents start to shake the town, the boys' forgotten pasts slowly start to unravel... and their world turns upside down."

The Growing Intersection of Anime and K-Pop

As you can see, Enhyphen is ready to expand its hit webtoon into an anime, and the K-pop group isn't alone in this ambition. From full webtoon series to anime OPs, a number of K-pop groups are embracing anime. In the same way South Korea has upped its soft capital with K-pop's global success, Japan is doing the same with anime. So of course, the intersection of these two industries is not just popular but profitable.

To date, a number of anime series have been created for South Korean webtoons. BTS has explored the webtoon industry before with series like Save Me and 7Fates: Chakho. Beyond the industry's webtoon ties, K-pop has long shown love to the anime industry. Years ago, TVXQ teamed with One Piece for its 11th opening, and K-pop has gone on to bring other acts into the game. From Stray Kids (Tower of God) to Ateez (Digimon, Lookism), the industries are finding new ways to come together. Now, Enhyphen is expanding that horizon with its own anime, so here's to hoping Dark Moon: The Blood Altar sets a high bar.

