Anime Fans Debate The Biggest Transformations Ever
Transformations have long been a staple with the world of anime, with franchises such as Dragon Ball, Hunter x Hunter, Attack On Titan, and countless others using these physical changes to help pump up both the drama and the action. Anime fans have recently taken to social media in an attempt to decipher which transformation isn't simply "the best" but also which had the biggest impact on their respective series overall, supplying a number of examples that didn't simply change the face of the series in question, but the medium of anime as a whole.
What is your favorite transformation in the world of anime? Which transformation do you think had the biggest impact on the series it arrived in? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime transformations.
Let's Get Things Started
Some of the most impactful anime transformations pic.twitter.com/qlO4ql8FUl— 𝒉𝒖𝒍𝒌 | アレックス (@hulkgamerxx) April 22, 2021
Sexy No Jutsu For The Win?
Let’s be honest this made the biggest impact 😼 pic.twitter.com/HBPcop07iU— 𝒉𝒖𝒍𝒌 | アレックス (@hulkgamerxx) April 22, 2021
What Is Happening?
Never forget.... pic.twitter.com/Uv73RrGdmA— Kurri check pinned iyw lol (@Mudkappinaz) April 22, 2021
It's All About The Gears
Super Saiyan Satan
U forgot this pic.twitter.com/4ljHLDErYb— DesshiWaza - The Menace (@DesshiW) April 23, 2021
Bankai
“You’ll achieve bankai... in 3 days” -Yoruichi Shihouin pic.twitter.com/8jPHmFzfgm— Myles (@TheMyless) April 22, 2021
We Can Never Forget Mob
You forgot pic.twitter.com/J3SQBA9tdU— Azalus Darkheart (@AzalusDarkheart) April 23, 2021
Dive Back Into A Classic
Before Naruto there was Ranma pic.twitter.com/g7JwdpSFDx— The Internette (@InternetteThe) April 23, 2021
Gohan Unleashed
The Black Swordsman Rises
Not from the anime-but Bersker armor Guts hits different. pic.twitter.com/SAWzy353aE— Danny Wayne (@DolloDingo) April 23, 2021