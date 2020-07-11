Anime Fans Share Their Favorite Siblings
Family can often be a big part of any anime franchise, with siblings in particular normally being the focal point of many of our favorite series, and fans are sharing which brothers and sisters they most revere via social media. With the likes of Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Demon Slayer being just a few examples of franchises that focus on brotherly and sisterly love throughout, there are plenty of different examples for fans to share when it comes to any given series that focuses on family.
Who are some of your favorite siblings in anime? pic.twitter.com/4qcTe4w6QL— 𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘦 🖤 (@NejireeKun) July 11, 2020
Who are your favorite anime siblings? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime siblings!
The Brothers Son
Honorable mentions my guys Gohan and Goten 😤⚡️ follow for more anime content 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HOjtLsc9wW— 𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘦 🖤 (@NejireeKun) July 11, 2020
Tanjiro And Nezuko For The Win
Soul Eating Siblings
I guess one pair would be Liz n patty from Soul Eater since they relied on each other n not anyone else till they met Kid which was nice n fun. also I agree with the two Alchemist brothers. pic.twitter.com/0Tpz0fUEJO— JK, B (@JKDragoneel) July 11, 2020
The Uchiha Kids
Siblings Sail Together
Returning Later This Year
they didn’t kill eachother ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/bb6cfiKI7G— sammy🌙 (@moonbunny251) July 11, 2020
Kill La Sister
This List Wouldn't Be Complete Without The Elrics
😂😂 my favorite siblings! These two are comedy gold pic.twitter.com/YsV6lA1p0j— 𝗦𝗻𝗞 (𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬) 𝑭𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕 😭 (@KotaruAnime) July 11, 2020
