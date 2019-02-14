GameStop Kicks Off Major Anime-Centric Sale

If you are in need of anything anime in times for Valentine’s Day, then you better head to your local GameStop. The chain is kicking off a major sale, and it is going out straight to all you otakus out there.

Over on Twitter, GameStop hyped its big sale ahead of the release of Jump Force.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dear Japan, we love you,” the company captioned its sale sheet. “We love anime / Shop the anime games, collectibles, and exclusives you love for less!”

According to GameStop, it will have a comprehensive sale on all things anime regardless of game console or medium. Select anime games will be $10 off from now until February 17. These titles include everything from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to My Hero One’s Justice and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

Outside of gaming, all Funko Pop! anime figures will be bundled as buy three, get one free. Blind bags will work the same as anime-filled loot will be buy three, get one free. As far as Funko goes, GameStop is currently selling a much-anticipated mystery box containing two exclusive My Hero Academia figures of Baby Izuku and full-powered Endeavor.

If action figures are more your style, then GameStop will have a sale going on for you. Select figpins, action figures, and anime statues will be discounted by 25%.

Of course, fans will also be able to pick up Jump Force at the store. The multi-platform game is set to hit shelves on February 15, but it is not the only anime title being pushed by GameStop these days. The chain is also hyping the March release of One Piece: World Seeker and December’s Code Vein.

So, will you be hitting up GameStop for any of your anime needs this week? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.