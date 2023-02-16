Genshin Impact Fires Voice Actor Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Genshin Impact has fired a major voice actor amid a serious allegation of sexual misconduct. Over the last few days reports with some very serious allegations have risen concerning the English voice actor behind Tighnari, Elliot Gindi. Fans of the franchise shared their experiences with Gindi online and have alleged the actor was engaging in inappropriate conduct and abuse. Followed by statements by those also in the voice acting community, it had led Genshin Impact's parent company, HoYoverse, to release a statement on the matter to announce that they have fired the actor due to a breach of contract with the company.

Genshin Impact's official Twitter account began with sharing the following statement on the matter and confirm that Gindi will no longer be voicing Tighnari in subsequent versions of the title. The statement begins as such, "Dear Travelers, After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract."

Dear Travelers,



After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 16, 2023

Genshin Impact Fires Tighnari Voice Actor

Their statement continued with the assertion to fans that they are moving forward and communicating with the voice recording agency for the title in matters of recasting and re-recording material, "At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari's existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements. Thank you for your support, Travelers!"

Earlier in the week, a spokesperson for HoYoverse shared the following message about the allegations against Gindi, "We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress."

Fans of Genshin Impact and those involved with the production had been raising concerns following these allegations for the past few days, and it seems like the parent company has moved swiftly in their own investigations into the matter. They have yet to name any actor as the replacement for Tighnari's voice just yet, but will likely update fans on the matter as soon as they are able to. As far as the announcement goes, fans and those involved are responding positively to the changes.