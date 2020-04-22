These Anime Are the Ones Which Fans Recommend Watching Now

When it comes to recommending anime, fans will toss out there own favorites time and again. There are some series you can expect netizens to pitch to newcomers, but there are a few surprises out in the ether. You never know what you will get when you ask the Internet for help filling out your next watch list, but ComicBook.com has gathered a good few ideas.

Recently, fans hit up the Internet to gush over their favorite anime and share their recommendations with others. The festivities took place on National Anime Day earlier this month, and that is when Nerdist asked social media what anime they were watching during their individual quarantines.

And if you ask, you will get an answer. There were tons of fans who flocked into to give their best anime pitches, and we have collected some of the best in the slides below!

Obviously, there are plenty more anime to watch if you need something to binge, and I have a few of my own to add. There is an anime out there for everyone given how broad the medium is, so genre shouldn't be an issue. If it is action you want, then you need to look no further than Hunter x Hunter as the Madhouse anime is a bonafide classic.

As for romance, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War should be on your watchlist this season. The gorgeous anime follows a wealthy heiress named Kaguya who learns her classmate Miyuki has feelings for her. Despite his lowly upbringing, Miyuki manages to be one of his school's smartest kids, and Kaguya takes interest in the boy. So if you are a fan of Ouran High School Host Club, then this is a series you cannot miss.

Oh! And if you want to know a personal favorite of mine, be ready to take a leap. Chihayafuru remains an absolute favorite of mine, and it just released its third season if you are looking for a bigger binge than usual.

Which of these anime below would you recommend watching? Do you have a suggestion which didn't make the list?