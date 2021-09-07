Anohana Reveals What Its Leads Are Up to Post-Series

✖

There have been many moments throughout the medium of anime that are able to pull on the heartstrings of its viewers, but perhaps none did so more than the series of Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day. Following a group of friends from a terrifying event of their past and how they are affected by the tragedy in the present, it seems that a recent stage play to celebrate the franchise took the opportunity to imagine what the characters were up to ten years following the finale of both the anime and manga series and what the Super Peace Busters were up to.

The creator responsible for the series, Mari Okada, returned to write the further adventures of the group of friends, with Tatsuyuki Nagai drawing the storyboards and Masayoshi Tanaka creating the illustrations. While the return to the classic series didn't give us a new anime to detail the young friends ten years down the road, it went into quite some detail regarding what each of the members was up to many years following the death of their friend Menma, who returned down the line to see what her living friends were up to in the mortal world.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

The final episode of the series saw Menma writing to her friends, thinking about what they would be doing ten years into the future, with Tsuruko becoming a web designer and Anaruo working as a dental hygenist to name a few. Poppo and Jintan work with one another in a business started by the former and the clan reunites as their original hideout is set to be demolished. Deciding to reunite once again to pay homage to their headquarters, the grown characters enjoy a night of drinking and barbeque with one another, reminiscing about the past while filling one another in the current events of their lives.

Before the base is demolished, they toast to their lost friend Menma while also seeing the words, "The Super Peace Busters will always be friends," and vowed to always remember the bond that they all shared regardless of how old they become.

What do you think about this new finale for the Super Peace Busters? Do you think we'll see these events given an anime adaptation down the road? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Anohana.

