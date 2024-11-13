Arcane Season 2 Shares Sneak Peek at Final Episodes

Arcane recently came roaring back with the first episodes of its second, and final, season. According to fans who have roared their way through the current episodes focusing on Jinx and Vi, season two has managed to live up to what has come before and then some. While viewers might have originally been saddened to hear that all of season two’s episodes wouldn’t arrive on Netflix at once, Arcane’s fanbase won’t have to wait long to see how the story comes to an end. In just a few days, the series will release its final installments and Netflix has a preview of what to expect from Jinx and Vi’s final fights.

Arcane, for those who might not be familiar, is based on the lore from the League of Legends, the “Multiplayer Online Battle Arena” that has taken the world by storm since it first arrived on PCs years ago. Over the years, the video game has introduced a cavalcade of characters that gamers can choose from, many of which have already appeared in the white hot Netflix animated series. This animated outing is one that sees a brewing civil war between the utopian society known as Piltover and the underground, struggling city known as Zaun. With Jinx and Vi, the two main siblings of the series, they have picked their sides and the world is rattled in more ways than one when it comes to the decisions made by these sisters.

Arcane: Get Ready For The End

The first half of Arcane’s second season wasted little time in examining the damage that Jinx did in trying to get revenge against Piltover and its rulers. Looking to take down the blue-haired villain, Piltover’s new leaders are going to wild lengths to make sure they accomplish their task, with Vi along for the ride. Needless to say, however the end presents itself in Arcane, it’s sure to go out with a bang if the preliminary episodes are any indication. You can check out what lies ahead by watching the video from Netflix below.

Will This Truly Be The End For Arcane?

Season two has been billed as the final season for Arcane but this doesn’t mean that League of Legends will be ending its exploration of animation. Earlier this summer, Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane, stated that while this might be the end for this take on Jinx and Vi leading the charge, Riot Games has future plans in the works. Considering how many more characters have yet to be explored, League of Legends could have a big future ahead of it in the animation medium.

“Their arcs have grown so far beyond our original dreams for them and we want to give the same treatment to more champions. So we’re currently working on our next projects across television and film, and we’re hopeful that we can share more by the end of the year. We’re still really early in the stages of that process, and these things do take a lot of time, but we’d like to share updates with you whenever we can.”

Netflix has had major success when it comes to animating video game stories for a new audience. Alongside Arcane, the streaming service has created the likes of Castlevania, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and many other animated projects in a similar vein. Next year, Castlevania: Nocturne is set to return and Devil May Cry will also make landfall.

