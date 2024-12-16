Arifureta Season 3 Hypes Next Arc With New Trailer & Poster

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 will be returning later this month after a brief delay for its final episodes, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s next with a new trailer and poster. Arifureta Season 3 has taken Hajime and the others through yet another labyrinth in the episodes thus far, and has already teased that the next Great Labyrinth is coming up soon. But for fans hoping to see the new episodes as fast as possible, this week they were met with an unfortunate delay before the final episodes of the season begin to air.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Episode 10 will be airing in Japan on December 23rd, and that means there was a brief break for fans disappointed that they couldn’t check out the newest episode as soon as possible. But in the meantime, Arifureta is not leaving fans high and dry as now we have gotten the first look at the next arc with a new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and a new poster (that you can find below) showcasing an icy labyrinth that Hajime and his crew will be dealing with next.

What’s Next for Arifureta Season 3?

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 was previously announced to run for 16 episodes in total across both the Fall 2024 and Winter 2025 anime schedules. With the delayed premiere for Episode 10 coming on December 23rd, the anime will be kicking off the next Great Labyrinth adventure as seen in the new trailer and poster. This will be the next major arc of the season with a new set of opening and ending themes as well as revealed by the anime’s official website.

The new opening is titled “Compass,” as performed by a returning Void_Chords feat. MindaRyn, and the new ending theme is titled “Metamorphosis” as performed by iScream. The voice cast and staff from the previous episodes will be returning for the final episodes of the season which will be airing on a schedule that will include a couple of more breaks before the third season wraps up its run some time in January as part of the upcoming Winter 2025 anime schedule.

Why You Should Catch Up With Arifureta Season 3

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest has been one of the wildest Isekai anime releases to see develop over the last few years. While it started out as seemingly one of the more edgy releases (that has since been eclipsed by later anime adaptations), the tone for the TV anime then morphed into a lovingly cheesy type of approach as Hajime continues to get stronger and acquire more love interests as the years roll on. It’s got a lovingly crafted B-movie style vibe, and that’s even more present in Season 3.

The third season has been offering a much deeper dive into what makes Hajime tick after all this time, and is even starting to tease what his life could look like after his adventures in this other world come to an end. As he changes to become much softer than he used to be, more of his love interests continue to fawn over him. But unlike before where he pushes many of them away due to his overt love for Yue, there are actually some developments on that front as well. As Season 3 reaches its next climax, now is the perfect time to jump in and see what could be coming next.