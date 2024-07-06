Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Trailer Released

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest is coming back for new episodes this Fall, and the anime has released a new trailer to help show more of it off! The Summer 2024 anime schedule has officially kicked in this week with a new wave of anime series making their respective premieres, so now it’s time to already look ahead for what could be coming in the rest of the year. After the Summer comes the Fall, and there are even more new anime hitting our screens with the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule before the year comes to an end.

One of the major franchises coming back for new episodes later this Fall is Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest. The anime is officially returning for Season 3 some time this October, and will be focusing on a new arc all about Shea. To give fans a new idea for what to expect from the coming episodes, you can now check out the newest trailer below hyping up some of the bloody action we’ll get to see later this Fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Arifureta?

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 is currently slated to release some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 schedule. Akira Iwanaga returning from the second season to direct for studio asread. Shoichi Sato also returns to write the scripts, Chika Kojima returns as character designer and chief animation director, and Ryo Takahashi returns to compose the music. Returning voice cast includes Toshinari Fukamachi as Hajime Nagumo, Yuki Kuwahara as Yue, Minami Takahashi as Shea, Yoko Hikasa as Tio Klarus, Saori Onishi as Kaori Shirasaki, Yumiri Hanamori as Shizuku Yaegashi, and Noriko Shibasaki as Liliana S. B. Heiligh.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the new episodes premiere later this Fall, you can now find the first two seasons and OVA specials exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Arifureta – From Commonplace to World’s Strongest as such “Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he’ll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.”