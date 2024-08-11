Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 Release Date Announced

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest is coming back for another season later this year, and a release date has finally been set for Season 3! Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest is one of the major Isekai anime franchises making their comeback this year as part of the final wave of new anime releasing in 2024 overall. With the second season wrapping up its run some time ago, fans have been curious to see how things would be continuing for Hajime and the rest of his growing group of companions. Thankfully, it won’t be too much longer until we get to see new episodes.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest previously confirmed it would be returning for Season 3 later this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. But now it’s been announced that the new season will be premiering on October 14th. There will be 16 episodes in total for this upcoming season, and to celebrate its release date, Arifureta Season 3 has shared some new character designs for Hajime and the rest of the returning characters that you can check out below.

https://x.com/ARIFURETA_info/status/1822446313851769076

What to Know for Arifureta Season 3

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 will be premiering on October 14th as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of its premiere in Japan. Akira Iwanaga returning from the second season to direct for studio asread. Shoichi Sato also returns to write the scripts, Chika Kojima returns as character designer and chief animation director, and Ryo Takahashi returns to compose the music. Returning voice cast includes Toshinari Fukamachi as Hajime Nagumo, Yuki Kuwahara as Yue, Minami Takahashi as Shea, Yoko Hikasa as Tio Klarus, Saori Onishi as Kaori Shirasaki, Yumiri Hanamori as Shizuku Yaegashi, and Noriko Shibasaki as Liliana S. B. Heiligh.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the new episodes premiere later this Fall, you can now find the first two seasons and OVA specials exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Arifureta – From Commonplace to World’s Strongest as such “Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he’ll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.”