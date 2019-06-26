Attack On Titan To Sell Actual 3D Maneuver Gear Merchandise

When humanity first began fighting the Titans in the wildly popular anime series, Attack On Titan, they didn’t have much in the way of defense. Aside from the giant walls that seperated the Titans from their would be dinners, humanity was forced to rely on a device dubbed “3D Maneuver Gear”, that allowed soldiers to navigate above city streets as if they were Spider-Man. It took years of training for characters to learn how to take advantage of this gas powered wonder but you’ll be able to buy a recreation this September!

Tokyo Otaku Mode Shop will be selling these backpack recreations for release this September:

As fans of the series may know, the only way to actually kill a Titan is to cut the giant wanderers in the “nape” of the neck. Its with the help of this maneuver gear that the remaining soldiers of the world are able to “fly” at breakneck speeds to attempt to overtake the Titans themselves. The gear shoots out individual grapple hooks which are attached to each user’s belt, that the soldier can then quickly blast their way toward while soaring through the air. It’s a complicated system but once mastered, it makes individual soldiers, such as Levi, become a Titan killing machine.

This recreation of the maneuver gear won’t actually have you blasting through the skies, but it does function as a neat backpack that can store your Survey Corps materials for whenever you need them. These backpacks will run fans back around $100 USD each so keep that in mind if you are looking to display your love for Attack On Titan with these new packs.

What do you think of these replica 3D maneuver gear from Attack On Titan? Will you be picking up one of these to take down Titans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and 3D Maneuver Gear!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.