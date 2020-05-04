Attack on Titan Poster Imagines Hollywood's Ideal Live-Action Cast

Attack on Titan has a dedicated fanbase, and one of its artists decided to use the fandom's support to float their cast for a live-action outing. After all, Hollywood has licensed Attack on Titan for an adaptation, but the question is who will star in the movie. While details on the film have been slow going, a fan-poster has surfaced from Reddit user olrakarts that pitches their picks.

As you can see down below, the poster imagines how the lead cast of Attack on Titan could be filled out. The concept art has a clear Western feel to it, and its photo editing is pretty impeccable. This poster highlights everyone from Mikasa to Armin and Erwin, and we have to admit we're loving this fan-cast.

This poster casts Timothee Chalamet in the lead role as Eren. The boy can be seen scuffed up in the front, and he looks ready to battle with a sword in hand. As for Armin, the character has been handed to Noah Schnapp for a go, and Mikasa is left to IU. The actress hails from South Korea where she's also known for her music career. But Korean dramas like Scarlet Heart and Hotel del Luna have proven her versatility as an actress.

The fan-poster also brings in other Hollywood stars to round out the main cast. Captain Levi is brought to life Dane Dehaan which is pretty much spot-on casting. The same can be said for Commander Erwin as the soldier is played by Chris Evans. The last star to join in is Elle Fanning who appears to be playing Krista, and the star's long blonde hair suits the heroine.

Hollywood's Attack on Titan may not have a cast yet, but this diverse group of actors come from all sorts of backgrounds. There is no doubt such a talented cast would make the film a hit, so all fans have to do is wait and see what happens with its actual picks.

Do you agree with this Attack on Titan fan-cast? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!